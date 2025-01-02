Turkish, Kuwaiti foreign ministers discuss stability efforts in Syria

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan held a phone call on Tuesday with his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali al-Yahya to discuss the ongoing developments in Syria and explore potential collaborative efforts to promote stability in the war-torn country, according to Turkish Foreign sources.



During the conversation, Fidan and Yahya exchanged views on possible joint steps that could help secure peace and foster prosperity in Syria, which has been devastated by years of conflict.



Syria's long-time leader, Bashar al-Assad, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups seized control of Damascus on December 8, marking the collapse of the Baath Party’s rule, which had endured since 1963. The swift takeover occurred after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants captured critical cities in a surprise offensive that lasted less than two weeks.



In the aftermath, a new administration under Ahmed al-Sharaa has assumed control in Syria. The international community, including Turkey and Kuwait, remains focused on finding ways to stabilize the region and support the rebuilding efforts.

