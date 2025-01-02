Turkey’s manufacturing PMI shows signs of stabilization in December

(MENAFN) Turkey’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for the sector rose to 49.1 in December, up from 48.3 in November, according to data released by S&P Global on Thursday.



S&P Global noted that "the Turkish manufacturing sector neared stabilization in December as the rates of decline in output, new orders, purchasing, and inventories all softened during the month."



After an increase in November, employment saw a slight decline in December. Input costs rose significantly, but the rate of output price inflation slowed to its weakest pace in over five years.



The overall trend toward stabilization in business conditions was reflected across several key variables, S&P Global explained.



"Production was only marginally reduced, marking the smallest decline in the past nine months of slower output, with some signs of demand picking up," the report stated. "New orders continued to slow, though the easing of new business was the smallest seen in recent months, despite still subdued demand."

