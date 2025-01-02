Iranian official sends New Year greeting message to sovereign wealth fund presidents

(MENAFN) Mehdi Ghazanfari, Head of the Executive Board of the National Development Fund (NDF) of Iran, has sent a New Year greeting message to the presidents of sovereign wealth funds worldwide. In his message, Ghazanfari emphasized the vital role these funds play in maintaining financial stability, promoting sustainable development, and ensuring the prosperity of future generations. He also highlighted the importance of collaboration and the exchange of knowledge among sovereign wealth funds, particularly in the face of the rapidly evolving global economic environment.



Ghazanfari expressed optimism about the potential opportunities the year 2025 could bring for international cooperation and joint efforts. He believes that these efforts will lead to innovative solutions in resource management and help address some of the most pressing global economic challenges. His message underscored the need for continued collaboration to navigate these challenges effectively.



The Head of the Executive Board also conveyed his heartfelt wishes for a year of peace, justice, and sustainable progress. He emphasized that the National Development Fund of Iran remains committed to fostering strong dialogue and cooperation with sovereign wealth funds around the world. This, he noted, would be an essential strategy for enhancing the NDFI’s contribution to economic growth and development both domestically and globally.



In closing, Ghazanfari reiterated the NDFI’s dedication to strengthening its role in driving economic development through continued international partnerships and innovative approaches to resource management.

