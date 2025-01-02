Southeast Asia's Biggest Datacentre & Cloud Event, DCCI Heads To Indonesia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Indonesia's formidable digitization strides has now become global news wherein its infrastructure has taken the central role. The nation has been grabbing major eyeballs while propelling its datacentre and cloud landscape to greater heights which is said to have a direct impact on 2030's projected digital of $360 billion.Amidst all these massive paradigm shifts, ASEAN's most renowned event in the sector, Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) is making way for a grand opening in Jakarta on 11 – 12 February 2025. Scheduled to take place at the vibrant 5-star venue, Raffles Jakarta, the summit is set to host over 350 professionals including but not limited to CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, nation's top Datacentre Facilities Managers & Engineers, and Heads of IT, Infrastructure, Datacentre, Cloud, Security and many other senior profiles.Aligning with Indonesia's many national objectives, DCCI will give a special emphasis to 2045 Golden Indonesia Vision whilst highlighting the paramount importance of establishing robust digital infrastructure.Considering the platform's great reputation, it comes as no surprise that it has already onboarded iconic thought leaders to share crucial insights at the platform.Some of the stellar names include:.Ismail Ismail (Acting Director General of Digital Infrastructure, Ministry of Communication and Digital).Muhammad Neil El Himam, Ad Interim Deputy for Digital and Technology of Creativity, Ministry of Creative Economy/Creative Economy Agency.Sudarto, Chief Information Officer, Ministry of Finance, Republic of Indonesia.Daniel Oscar Baskoro, Chief Project Officer Smart City, Nusantara Capital Authority.Prof. Hammam Riza, President, Collaboration Research & Industrial Innovation in AI (KORIKA).Arif Ilham Adnan, Chairman of Permanent Committee, The Jakarta Chamber of Commerce and IndustryOn the other side global giants like New Relic, Equinix and others will be seen putting on an engaging demonstration of cutting-edge solutions to address the many requirements posed by the attendees.At a time when the country is holding the eighth spot in APAC's datacentre market, DCCI will further help Indonesia in getting entwined with the industry's latest developments and getting closer to best-in-class expertise.To bring out the best of case studies, innovations, use cases and trending developments, the conference will cover a very specific range of topics including but not limited to 'Data Sovereignty and True Privacy in Indonesia's Digital Infrastructure', 'Empowering Next-Generation Datacentres with AI-Driven Infrastructure', 'Edge Computing in Cloud Infrastructure', 'Embracing a Cloud-First Policy in Your Organization', ' Keeping Your IT Infrastructure Cool with Datacentre Cooling Solutions' and 'Deploying Smart and Green Datacentres for Digital Indonesia'.Expressing Tradepass ' vision behind bringing DCCI to Indonesia, its Co-founder & CEO, Sudhir Ranjan Jena stated,“Indonesia has always been our home turf where we have hosted some of the best technology events. Over the past 7 years, we have collaborated with some of the top officials from the government and private sector and supported them in forming much-need synergies with global technology providers. DCCI will further take Indonesia's digital flight to the best of advancements so the country can continue to grow, prosper and thrive in today's dynamic era.”For more information about the event, log on to our website .

