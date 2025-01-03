Grass-Fed Beef Market To Grow By USD 3.23 Billion (2025-2029), Vendor Strategies Boost Growth, AI-Powered Market Evolution Report - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Grass-Fed Beef Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 3228 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.7 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key countries US, China, UK, Japan, Canada, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Germany, and France Key companies profiled Abel and Cole Ltd., Arizona Grass Raised Beef Co., Eversfield Organic, Fanatical Foods Ltd., Graig Farm Organics, Grass Fed Cattle Co., Green Vista Farm LLC, Gwaun Valley Meats, Heritage Cattle Co., Hilltop Angus Farm, Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Kimbardel Eversfield Ltd., Oreganic Beef Co., Perdue Farms Inc., Primal Supply Meats LLC, Rain Crow Ranch, Verde Farms, and Vestey Foods Ltd.

Grass-fed beef market growth is anticipated to be influenced by new packaging designs. Amcor plc, a global packaging company, launched Eco-Tite in December 2020, a recyclable and shrink-free packaging for fresh and processed meat. In July 2023, Amcor introduced a new sustainable production line for high-performing shrink bags and films for meat and cheese products. Their new range, Amcor PrimeSeal, offers high oxygen and moisture barrier protection, ensuring food remains fresh and safe. These upgrades and sustainable production methods are expected to positively impact the growth of the global grass-fed beef market.



Grass-fed beef is gaining popularity in the market due to its clean label characteristics and health advantages. Consumers prefer this type of meat as it contains less saturated fat and more Omega 3 fatty acids than conventional meat. Sensory qualities, environmental friendliness, and clean labeling trends are driving the demand for grass-fed beef. Farmers are responding by focusing on certification, antibiotic and chemical-free production, and regenerative agriculture practices. The retail sector, including online retail channels, restaurants, and gourmet meat products, is adapting to meet consumer perceptions. Grass-fed beef is classified as raw meat, fresh processed meat, cured meat, or dried meat, catering to various food choices and convenience. Negative effects of cholesterol, heart health, and blood pressure concerns are addressed by grass-fed beef's health advantages. Food safety standards and processing control systems ensure product quality and consumer trust. The market is expected to grow as urbanization increases consumer spending potential on antibiotic-free and hormone-free meat. Mediterranean cuisines are embracing grass-fed beef as a carbon-negative product. Snacking and convenience meat products are also emerging trends in the grass-fed beef market.



The grass-fed beef market faces a significant challenge due to the premium price of grass-fed beef, which is approximately 70% higher than grain-fed beef. This high price is a barrier for price-sensitive consumers and may impede market growth during the forecast period. The grass-fed beef supply chain differs from conventional beef, leading to increased production costs. Processing facilities for grass-fed beef can only handle a few animals per day, making the supply chain longer and more expensive. Additionally, most slaughterhouses lack the necessary facilities to process grass-fed beef, further increasing costs and potentially decreasing market revenue. Consequently, the premium price of grass-fed beef is projected to restrict the expansion of the global grass-fed beef market during the forecast period. Grass-fed beef market faces several challenges. Carotenoid precursors and Vitamins A & E content are lower in grass-fed cattle, requiring education for consumers on their health benefits. Environmental concerns include carbon emissions, methane, and nitrous oxide. Sustainable manufacturing practices are crucial, focusing on soil improvement and carbon dioxide sequestration. The organic label is essential for consumers, but processed meat and the food service sector increase demand for conventional beef. Antibiotics and growth hormones in conventional beef pose health issues. Wagyu beef's marbling effect and tender texture attract customers, but sustainability and animal welfare concerns arise. Clean meat and personal health trends influence consumption patterns. Regulatory bodies oversee organic grass-fed meat production. Direct marketing and internet sales are growing. TV channels, documentaries, and popular events raise awareness. Dietary habits and processing & distribution methods impact market growth. Livestock diseases, bacteria, and illnesses are ongoing challenges.

1.1 Fresh grass-fed beef 1.2 Processed grass-fed beef



2.1 Indirect 2.2 Direct



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fresh grass-fed beef-

The grass-fed beef market experiences significant growth due to increasing consumer preference for fresh, healthier options. Grass-fed beef is perceived to be more nutritious than processed alternatives, with higher omega-3 fatty acids, linoleic acid, and antioxidant vitamins like vitamin E. Vendors capitalize on this trend by introducing new lines of fresh grass-fed beef, such as Niman Ranch's USDA-graded, domestic, culinary-driven program launched in September 2022. However, the short shelf life of fresh grass-fed beef may hinder market expansion. Nevertheless, the substantial non-vegan population seeking fresh grass-fed beef will continue to fuel market growth in the US, Australia, and beyond during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Grass-fed beef is a type of beef derived from livestock raised on pasture and fed only grass, without the use of grain or growth hormones. This farming method offers several health benefits, as the meat contains a more balanced diet of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are essential for human health. Grass-fed beef has a lower total fat content, fewer calories, and a higher concentration of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids compared to conventional beef. The tender texture and clean meat are preferred by many consumers, who value the marbling effect that comes from the animal's natural diet. The environmental friendliness of grass-fed beef production is another advantage, as it contributes less to greenhouse gas emissions and reduces the use of antibiotics and other chemicals. The clean label characteristics of grass-fed beef make it a popular choice for those seeking bulk food ingredients for their businesses, as it aligns with the current trend of clean labeling. The health advantages of grass-fed beef extend beyond human health, as it also reduces the risk of illnesses associated with the consumption of meat raised with growth hormones and bacteria. Packaging related advancements have also made it easier for consumers to access grass-fed beef, ensuring its freshness and quality.

Market Research Overview

Grass-fed beef is a type of beef that comes from cattle raised on pasture and not fed grain or corn. It is known for its health benefits, as it provides a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients, including total fat, calories, fatty acids, Omega 3, iron, zinc, selenium, protein, amino acids, antioxidants, carotenoid precursors, vitamin A, and vitamin E. Grass-fed beef is also environmentally friendly, with sustainable manufacturing practices that reduce carbon emissions, methane, and nitrous oxide, while improving soil and sequestering carbon dioxide. Consumers are increasingly seeking out grass-fed beef due to its clean label characteristics, health advantages, and sensory qualities, such as the marbling effect and tender texture. However, concerns over the use of antibiotics and hormones in conventional beef production, as well as negative effects on human health and animal welfare, have led to a shift towards grass-fed and organic labeling trends. The food service sector, retail sector, and online retail channels are all responding to this trend, with gourmet meat products and direct marketing becoming more popular. Consumers are also influenced by documentaries, TV channels, popular events, and dietary habits when making their food choices. Certification and farmers play a crucial role in ensuring the authenticity and quality of grass-fed beef. Despite the benefits, it's important to note that grass-fed beef may contain saturated fat, and processing and distribution can impact its nutritional value.

