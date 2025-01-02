Parineeti Chopra Opens Up About Her Emotional Struggle

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 2(IANS) After kicking in the New Year with her politician husband Raghav Chadha in Delhi, the 'Kesari' is all set to head to Mumbai.

Parineeti recently used the stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped an awe-worthy post regarding how she is going to miss the Delhi winters. Dressed in a cream coat, high-neck sweater, and a wollan cap, the actress wrote, "Not emotionally ready for Bombay Heat yet".

Prior to this, Parineeti took to her Insta handle and shared her mantra for 2025. Her note went like this,“My mantra forever. Make it yours, this new year. You'll always be brave in someone's mind and coward in another's, strong to one and fragile to another, good to one and terrible to another. You will be seen as annoying to one and comforting to another. Some will feel anxious around you and some will find peace in your company. Some will see you as“too much” while others will see you as a gift”.

The 'Hasee Toh Phasee' star further added,“The world will look at you from their subjective point of view. The world is never going to agree on a definition of who you are. So you might as well live the way that feels true to your heart”.

Talking about her work, Parineeti last graced the silver screen with "Amar Singh Chamkila" opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali directed the biopic on the late Punjabi singer.

Up next, Parineeti is currently occupied with Anurag Singh's much-anticipated thriller“Sanki". The stunner will be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan for the first time in her next.

In addition to this, Parineeti will also star in Karan Sharma's "Shiddat 2", along with Sunny Kaushal, Amyra Dastur, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Arjun Singh, and Radhikka Madan.