Citigroup Withdraws From Global Climate Banking Alliance

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post -

Citigroup has announced its departure from the Net-Zero Alliance (NZBA), becoming the third major U.S. to exit the United Nations-backed coalition this month. This move follows similar decisions by and Wells Fargo, highlighting a significant shift among American institutions regarding collective climate commitments.

The NZBA, established in 2021, comprises banks dedicated to aligning their lending and portfolios with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Citigroup, a founding member, emphasized that despite its withdrawal, it remains steadfast in pursuing its individual climate objectives. The bank stated it will continue to work with clients on transitioning to a low-carbon economy while ensuring energy security.

This series of exits occurs amid escalating political pressure from Republican lawmakers who argue that such climate commitments could impede investments in traditional energy sectors, particularly oil and gas. The re-election of President Donald Trump has intensified scrutiny of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, with critics contending that these efforts may contravene antitrust laws or state regulations. Notably, Republican-led states have filed antitrust lawsuits against major asset managers like BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard, accusing them of using their investment power to limit supplies in pursuit of net-zero carbon emissions goals.

Wells Fargo's departure from the NZBA followed a review by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who suggested that the bank's ESG commitments might violate state laws prohibiting discrimination against the fossil fuel industry. In response, Wells Fargo confirmed its exit, aligning with state requirements while maintaining its commitment to supporting clients in the energy sector.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs withdrew from the NZBA earlier this month, citing a desire to focus on its sustainability efforts independently. The bank reiterated its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and emphasized its ongoing work to set and report on interim targets.

The NZBA is part of the broader Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), which unites financial institutions in the goal of accelerating the decarbonization of the economy. Despite the recent withdrawals, the alliance continues to grow, now surpassing 100 member banks since its inception.

These developments underscore the complex landscape financial institutions navigate in balancing climate commitments with regulatory and political pressures. As debates over the role of ESG considerations in financial decision-making intensify, banks are reassessing their participation in collective climate initiatives, opting instead to pursue individualized strategies that align with their business models and stakeholder expectations.

Citigroup's exit from the NZBA reflects this trend, as the bank plans to refocus its efforts on providing capital to emerging markets to support climate initiatives. This approach aims to address the unique challenges and opportunities present in different regions, acknowledging that a one-size-fits-all strategy may not be effective in achieving global climate goals.

via Greenlogue

____________________________________

This article first appeared on Greenlogu and is brought to you by Hyphen Digital Networ

via Citigroup Withdraws from Global Climate Banking Alliance