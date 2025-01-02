Liva Group Secures Approval To Insure Low-Income Workers In Dubai

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post -





Liva Group, a prominent multi-line insurer in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has been granted Participating Insurer (PI) status by the Dubai Authority (DHA). This designation authorizes Liva to provide health insurance coverage to workers earning AED 4,000 or less per month in Dubai.

The DHA's PI status is reserved for insurers that meet stringent criteria, ensuring they can offer cost-effective health insurance solutions to the emirate's low-income workforce. This initiative aligns with Dubai's health insurance law, which mandates that all residents possess health insurance meeting or exceeding the minimum benefits stipulated by the DHA.

Liva Group, formerly known as National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC) and RSA Middle East, rebranded in 2023 to unify its operations across the GCC. The name 'Liva' signifies 'protection' and 'life,' reflecting the company's commitment to safeguarding its customers' well-being.

With over 80 years of collective experience in the Middle East, Liva offers a comprehensive suite of digitally enabled, customizable solutions across all lines of insurance. The company operates in key GCC markets, including the Sultanate of Oman, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, State of Kuwait, and Kingdom of Bahrain, with plans to expand into the State of Qatar.

The DHA's Essential Benefits Plan (EBP) is designed to provide a basic level of health insurance coverage for low-income workers in Dubai. Insurers granted PI status are authorized to offer the EBP, ensuring that this segment of the population has access to necessary healthcare services. The DHA maintains a list of Participating Insurers, which is reviewed annually to ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

Liva's inclusion as a Participating Insurer enables the company to contribute significantly to Dubai's healthcare landscape by extending coverage to a broader segment of the population. This development is expected to enhance access to healthcare services for low-income workers, aligning with the emirate's goal of ensuring comprehensive health coverage for all residents.

The process of obtaining PI status involves a thorough evaluation by the DHA to ensure that insurers can provide the Essential Benefits Plan on a cost-effective basis while maintaining high levels of customer service and operational efficiency. Insurers must demonstrate their ability to handle large volumes of business and comply with the DHA's regulatory requirements.

Liva's achievement of PI status reflects its commitment to meeting these rigorous standards and its readiness to support Dubai's health insurance mandate. The company's extensive experience in the region and its comprehensive range of insurance solutions position it well to serve the needs of low-income workers in the emirate.

As Dubai continues to enforce its health insurance law, the role of Participating Insurers like Liva becomes increasingly vital in ensuring that all residents have access to essential healthcare services. Employers in the emirate are required to provide health insurance coverage for their employees, and the availability of cost-effective options through PIs facilitates compliance with this mandate.

Liva's authorization to offer the Essential Benefits Plan is a significant milestone in its operations within the UAE. The company is now positioned to expand its customer base by providing affordable health insurance solutions to a critical segment of the workforce, thereby contributing to the overall well-being of the community.

In addition to health insurance, Liva offers a broad range of insurance products, including life, medical, and general insurance solutions. The company's rebranding and expansion efforts underscore its ambition to become the region's leading multi-line insurance provider, delivering superior value to customers while generating sustainable and profitable earnings for shareholders.

The DHA's approval of Liva as a Participating Insurer is a testament to the company's operational capabilities and its commitment to supporting Dubai's healthcare objectives. As the emirate advances towards comprehensive health coverage for all residents, the participation of insurers like Liva is crucial in achieving this goal.

Liva's entry into the market for low-income worker health insurance is expected to enhance competition among insurers, potentially leading to more innovative and cost-effective solutions for policyholders. This development aligns with the broader objectives of the DHA to improve healthcare access and affordability for all residents of Dubai.

