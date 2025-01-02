Over 430,000 Troops, 3,600 Tanks: Russia Suffers Record Losses In Ukraine War In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, the Russian military sustained its highest-ever losses in manpower and equipment since the onset of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

That's according to the Ukrainian Defense , Ukrinform reports.

Russian casualties in 2024 surpassed those of 2022 and 2023 combined. Over the course of the year, Ukrainian forces neutralized 430,790 Russian -- equivalent to nearly 36 motor rifle divisions of the Russian ground forces.

The most significant monthly losses in manpower occurred in December 2024, when 48,670 Russian troops were killed or wounded -- a record high since the beginning of the war. November 2024 also saw substantial losses, with 45,720 troops reported.

In addition to personnel losses, Russia experienced unprecedented destruction of military equipment in 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

Ukrainian forces destroyed and damaged 3,689 Russian tanks, equal to 119 tank battalions. The highest monthly tank losses were recorded in May 2024, with 428 tanks eliminated. Notably, on May 12 alone, Ukrainian forces destroyed 31 tanks, the equivalent of a tank battalion.

The destruction of armored combat vehicles was similarly extensive, with 8,956 vehicles disabled over the year -- more than 37 motor rifle divisions' worth of equipment. October 2024 marked the peak of these losses, with 923 vehicles destroyed and damaged in a single month. This devastation cost the Russian military approximately $500 million. A daily record was set on November 12, with 81 armored vehicles taken out.

Ukrainian forces also destroyed 13,050 Russian artillery systems in 2024 -- enough to equip 725 artillery divisions. July 2024 saw the heaviest artillery losses, with 1,520 systems destroyed, the highest monthly figure since the start of the war.

Last year, Ukrainian forces took out 313 Russian multiple launch rocket systems and 407 air defense systems.

November 2024 saw the destruction of 2,469 various military vehicles -- the highest monthly total since February 2022. Over the course of the year, Ukrainian troops destroyed 21,345 vehicles of different types.