Hilarious Video! Dad Poses As Personal Secret Service Agent For Newly Elected Class President Daughter

In a hilarious going rounds of social media, a dad posed as personal Secret Service agent to his daughter after she was elected the class president, in reference to the law enforcement agency of the United States tasked with providing protection to the leaders.

To celebrate his daughter's“presidency,” the proud father dressed in all black, complete with shades and an earpiece, and parked his car in the pick-up lane of his daughter's school waiting for her to come out.

As the young girl emerged from her school, the family, recording the moment, played the presidential theme song,"Hail to the Chief," at full volume. The video showed her father standing outside the car, ready to welcome the newly elected class president.

The girl appeared visibly embarrassed as she walked toward the car, while her father opened the door for her and her mother captured her reaction to the prank on camera. Once inside the car, she tried to lower the volume of the music as her family continues to laugh.

In an another case of family playing a prank on another family member, a daughter played one on her dad who is colorblind. Mike Borne had recently revealed to his family that he had difficulty identifying his luggage trip because he was colorblind and they"all look same" to him.

To assist her father, Kelsey Thorne placed a sticker on his luggage featuring his smiling face and a large message that read,“Help my dad find his luggage!” Mike Borne looked confused as other travellers on the airport kept looking at him and directed him to his luggage.“I don't think any of us could stop laughing,” Thorne added.