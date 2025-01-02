DR. MARK STENGLER SELECTED AS TOP HOLISTIC DOCTOR OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Mark Stengler honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Mark Stengler, Best Selling Author, Naturopathic Medical Doctor & Founder for the Stengler Center of Integrative Medicine, was recently selected as Top Holistic Doctor of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.Dr. Mark Stengler is widely recognized as a leading integrative doctor in the United States. Known for his dynamic and results-oriented approach, Dr. Stengler has built an impressive career that spans multiple media platforms and significant contributions to the medical field.He has served as a medical expert on various television programs and has hosted his weekly show on PBS. Additionally, he has co-hosted the nationally syndicated radio show "Forever Young," where he continues to educate and inspire audiences on health and wellness topics. Moreover, many people subscribe to his e-letter Dr. Stengler's Health Breakthroughs.Dr. Stengler's expertise and commitment to advancing integrative medicine extend to his role on the medical advisory committee for the Yale University Complementary Medicine Outcomes Research Project.. His work highlights a dedication to merging traditional and complementary medical practices, making him a trusted voice in the field of integrative healthcare.Dr. Mark Stengler's areas of expertise encompass a broad range of medical and wellness specialties, including the treatment of complex medical conditions, bioidentical hormone replacement, natural hormone balancing, and weight management. He is highly skilled in intravenous nutrient therapy, chelation therapy, and addressing chronic health issues such as fatigue, allergies, digestive disorders, arthritis, autoimmune conditions, and integrative cancer therapy. Additionally, Dr. Stengler is a trusted consultant for the natural health food industry. At his integrative health clinic in Encinitas, California, Dr. Stengler and his team combine the strengths of conventional medicine with advanced laboratory testing to uncover imbalances within the body. They develop personalized, integrative protocols that address root causes, empowering patients to achieve optimal health and long-term wellness.Dr. Stengler completed his Bachelor of Arts from Excelsior University from Albany, NY. He attained a Master degree in Human Biology from Liberty University. Dr. Stengler completed graduate-level naturopathic medical school at the National University of Natural Medicine in Portland, Oregon. He also earned a Master of Religious Studies from Southern California Seminary, showcasing his dedication to understanding the spiritual aspects of healing.He is currently finishing a doctorate program in Health Sciences Master's program in Biology.Throughout his remarkable career, Dr. Stengler has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession. He received the prestigious Top Doctor of the Year award from IAOTP, as well as the esteemed Top Doctor of the Decade award. In addition, he had the honor of being featured on the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine, and his achievements were showcased on the renowned Reuter's Building in Times Square, NYC. Last year, he was chosen to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. He will receive his most recent honor, Top Holistic Doctor of the Year for 2025, at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December 2025. Additionally, Dr. Stengler was recognized as the Best in California Doctor in 2024.Dr. Mark Stengler is an active member of several esteemed professional organizations, including the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians, the California Association of Naturopathic Doctors, the American College for Advancement in Medicine, the American Association of Integrative Medicine, the Association for the Advancement of Restorative Medicine, the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, and the Endocrinology Association of Naturopathic Physicians.Aside from his successful career, Dr. Stengler is a sought-after lecturer, speaker, and contributor to numerous professional medical journals. He has authored/co-authored 30 books, including several bestsellers, The Natural Physician's Healing Therapies," "Prescription for Natural Cures," "Prescription for Drug Alternatives," "Outside the Box Cancer Therapies", and "Healing The Prostate." His most recent book is "The Holistic Guide to Gut Health", an Amazon bestseller in the category of digestive disease.Looking back, Dr. Stengler attributes his success to his parent's hard work ethic, his wife's support, education, and his Christian faith. When not working, he enjoys traveling, spending time with his wife and children, and ministry activities. For the future, he hopes to continue helping his patients achieve optimal health under his care.For more information on Dr. Stengler, please visit:Watch his video:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+ +1 2126344427

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.