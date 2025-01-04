Denmark Investigates Drone Sightings Over Seaport

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Danish have announced an investigation into the drones spotted over the seaport in the city of Køge amid growing tensions in the Baltic Sea area.

This was reported by DW , Ukrinform saw.

The police said witnesses told them of 20 drones spotted flying over the of Køge, southwest of the capital Copenhagen.

Law enforcers noticed four drones before they were gone from sight over the sea.

It remains unclear where they came from, why they were there, and who launched them, as no one issued permits for flights in the said area.

Lithuania to provide EUR 10M this year to implement 'Danish model' in Ukraine – PM Shmyhal

The police reported the incident to Denmark's domestic intelligence service.

It is noted that the overflight came against the backdrop of rising concerns in the Scandinavian and Baltic states about possible Russian hybrid attacks following the recent damage to several submarine cables in the Baltic Sea.

Spy equipment found on tanker seized by– Lloyd's List

In general, drones of unidentified origin have often been seen over power plants and airports across Scandinavia in recent years. The authorities have not been able to establish their operators.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed reports of a number of unauthorized UAV flights over the Langley military base in Virginia, home to the highest-end fighter jets.