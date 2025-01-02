New Orleans 'Terrorist Attack': Who Is Shamsud-Din Jabbar, The IS-Inspired 'Really Smart, Quiet' Man Behind Truck Attack

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Orleans 'terrorist attack': At least 15 people have lost their lives after a US Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a white pickup truck into New Year's revelers in the heart of the French Quarter, a historic district known for its vibrant nightlife in New Orleans.

Jabbar, the suspect, who was flying an Islamic State flag on the vehicle, was shot dead by the after he exited the truck and opened fire on responding officers.

The FBI believes the suspect may have had accomplices, and is working to determine the subject's potential associations and affiliations with organizations. A few years ago, the radical Islamic State group imposed a reign of terror on people in Syria and Iraq.

- The suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, is a US citizen from Texas. He once served in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010.

- The suspect was honorably discharged from the service.

- He served more than 10 years in the military as a human resource specialist and an IT specialist, according to the Pentagon, reported AFP.

This undated and unlocated handout image released by the FBI on January 1, 2025 shows a photo of deceased New Orleans attack suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

- He held a degree in computing from Georgia State University.

- He lived in Houston and worked as a real estate agent.

- In a video uploaded to YouTube, he introduced himself as a property manager.“I'm Shamsud-Din Jabbar, Team Lead for the Midas Group and Property Manager at Blue Meadow Properties.”

- US President Joe Biden said that the FBI reported to him that Jabbar had posted videos on social media indicating that he was inspired by Islamic State.

Meanwhile, Shamsud's brother Abdur has blamed the“radicalization” for his kin's rampage and told New York Times that he converted to Islam at an early age.

According to report, Jabbar divorced his first wife, Nakedra Charrlle Marsh in 2012, then struggled with adjusting to civilian life after leaving active-duty military service about a decade ago.

Chris Pousson, 42, a retired Air Force veteran described him as“quiet, reserved, and really, really smart”, reported NYT.

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan said,“We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible."

“This is not just an act of terrorism. This is evil,” said New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.