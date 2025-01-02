Ceramic Matrix Composites Market On Track To Reach US$ 11,516.1 Million By 2026, Led By Aerospace Industry Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market

- Allied Market Research (AMR) WIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the research report published by Allied Market Research, the global ceramic matrix composites market size was valued at $4.85 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $11.51 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 11.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of market size & estimations, drivers & opportunities, key investment pockets, major segments, and competitive landscape.The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global ceramic matrix composites market. Key segments analyzed in the research include Composite Type, Fiber Type, Fiber Material, Application and Geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each type, process, shell material, application and end user for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.Download Report Sample Copy:Based on composite type, the SiC/SiC segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2019 to 2026. The research also analyzes the segments including C/C, Ox/Ox, others.Based on fiber type, the continuous fiber held the highest market share with more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes the short fiber segment.Based on fiber material, the SiC Fibers segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total share of the global market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its highest share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the amorphous ceramic fibers segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.8% from 2019 to 2026.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue, holding almost two-fifths of the global market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 12.1% from 2019 to 2026.For Purchase Enquiry at:Excellent mechanical characteristics at high temperature along with widespread application scope of the automotive industry drive the global ceramic matrix composites market. However, expensive nature of ceramic matrix composites hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in R&D activities and huge production of ceramic fibers creates new opportunities in the next few years.Leading market players analyzed in the research include Rolls-Royce Plc, SGL Group, Coi Ceramics Inc., Ceramtec, United Technologies, Coorstek Inc., Lancer Systems, Ultramet, Applied Thin Films, and Composites Horizons.Key Benefits for Ceramic Matrix Composites Market:The ceramic matrix composites market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.Porter's five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the ceramic matrix composites market Forecast from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.The key drivers, restraints, and ceramic matrix composites market trends opportunities and their detailed impact analysis is elucidated in the study.Customization On This Report:Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Report Highlights:By Composite TypeSilicon Carbide Reinforced Silicon Carbide (SIC/SIC)Carbon Reinforced Carbon (C/C)Oxide–Oxide (Ox/Ox)Othersicon_6By Fiber TypeShort FiberContinuous Fibericon_7By Fiber MaterialAlumina FibersRefractory Ceramic Fibers (RCF)SiC FiberOthersicon_8By ApplicationAerospace & DefenseAutomotiveEnergy & PowerElectricals & ElectronicsOthersTrending Report:Advanced Polymer Matrix Composites MarketAdvanced Ceramics Market

