Sir Shefik Receives Certificate Of Recognition From Town Of Hempstead, New York In 2024

Sir Shefik Macauley is a dutiful voice for the voiceless, and a strong advocate for a myriad of causes, such as Domestic Violence Awareness, Human Trafficking Awareness, Mental Awareness, Autism Awareness, and Women's Empowerment.

The Certificate of Recognition from Town of Hempstead, New York acknowledged and applauded recitals to Sir Shefik Macauley.

On the 4th Annual Elmont Juneteenth Celebration Festival, the Town of Hempstead, New York honored philanthropist Sir Shefik with a Certificate of Recognition.

- Town of Hempstead, New YorkELMONT, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Town of Hempstead ( ) is the largest of the three towns in Nassau County (alongside North Hempstead and Oyster Bay), on Long Island, in New York, United States. The town's combined population was 793,409 at the 2020 census, making it the most populated town in the United States, containing the majority of the population of Nassau County.It occupies the southwestern part of the county, on the western half of Long Island. Twenty-two incorporated villages (one of which is named Hempstead) are completely or partially within the town.If Hempstead were to be incorporated as a city, it would be the second-largest in New York, behind New York City. It is about three times the size of Buffalo, which has long been the state's second-largest city. It would be the 18th-largest city in the country, behind San Francisco, California; and ahead of Seattle, Washington. Hempstead is thus the most populous municipality in the New York metropolitan area outside New York City.Hofstra University's campus is located in Hempstead.On the occasion of the 4th Annual Elmont Juneteenth Celebration Festival, the Town of Hempstead, New York honored media personality, philanthropist, and technology maven Sir Shefik Macauley (known mononymously as Shefik) ( ) with a Certificate of Recognition. The festival was held on June 15, 2024, presented by Elmont Cultural Center ( ).Elmont Cultural Center is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing cultural understanding and social engagement in its community. The goal is to create a space where people can come together to learn, grow, and make a difference in the world around them. With a focus on education, activism, and community, the organization invites all to join in making a change that matters.The Certificate of Recognition acknowledged and applauded the following recitals to Shefik:You are honored as a Media Sponsor at today's Elmont Cultural Center's Juneteenth Event.The Town of Hempstead is proud to be a part of this event and to recognize your dedication to the community and its residents.The Certificate of Recognition was signed by the following representatives of the Town of Hempstead, New York: Donald X. Clavin Jr. (Supervisor), Dorothy L. Goosby (Senior Councilwoman, 1st District); Dennis Dunne Sr. (Councilman, 6th District); Thomas E. Muscarella (Councilman, 2nd District); Christopher Carini (Councilman, 5th District); Melissa Miller (Councilwoman, 3rd District); Laura A. Ryder (Councilwoman, 4th District); Kate Murray (Town Clerk); and Jeanine C. Driscoll (Receiver of Taxes).Juneteenth, officially Juneteenth National Independence Day, is a federal holiday in the United States. It is celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States.The day was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, when the 117th United States Congress enacted, and President Joe Biden signed, the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was adopted in 1983.Activist Opal Lee, often referred to as the "grandmother of Juneteenth", campaigned for decades to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, leading walks in many states to promote the idea. From 2016 to 2017, at the age of 89, she led a symbolic walk from Fort Worth, Texas to Washington D.C. to advocate for the federal holiday. When it was officially made a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, she was standing beside President Joe Biden as he signed the bill."I am honored to receive this prestigious recognition from the Town of Hempstead, New York," says Shefik.Shefik is the Executive Producer and Host of the nationally syndicated, terrestrial radio show "Shefik presents Invocation " ( ), as well as the internationally distributed video series of the same name. The radio show currently has a total of over 1 million dedicated listeners per month, and the combined multimedia platform has won over 40 industry awards since its inception on July 4, 2016 (Independence Day). Illustrious recording artists, actors, business executives, politicians, community leaders, members of royalty, dignitaries, and other special guests are invited to offer their own commentary on a given topic, as a supplement to Shefik's engaging mindset. Shefik uses this platform to amplify the voices and acknowledge the thought patterns of people across a variety of ages, ethnicities, occupations, creeds, and belief systems. The content is oftentimes aligned with Shefik's various philanthropic endeavors and alliances with non-profit organizations.Shefik is a dutiful voice for the voiceless, and a strong advocate for a myriad of causes, such as Domestic Violence Awareness, Human Trafficking Awareness, Mental Health Awareness, Autism Awareness, and Women's Empowerment. Continuously, Shefik strides towards a strong commitment to significant Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, not only in his workplace, but also in his personal endeavors. Shefik has supported and amplified other organizations, such as UNICEF, YWCA, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Miss America Organization, Anna's House Shelter , Citizens Committee to Save Our Children, Munhu, Morgan Marie Michael Foundation, Bella Levy Foundation, and Broadway Sings for Pride.Earlier in 2024, Shefik was elevated to the rank of Knight, Grand Cross in the Equestrian Order of Michael Archangel ( ), for his charitable and philanthropic work throughout the years. The Order was blessed by His Holiness Pope Francis and is recognized by heads of state, being subjected to the Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan ( ), which is in special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. Shefik was also previously bestowed the rank of Grand Knight, Grand Cross, in the Royal Order of the Obeng II ( ), as well as elevated to the rank of Kofo (Noble Warrior), Grand Cross in the Royal Order of the Golden Fire Dog ( ), both subjected to the Royal House of Sefwi Obeng-Mim ( ).

