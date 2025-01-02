Retired IAS, IPS Officers And Ex Vcs Unite As 'Nikshay Mitras' To Champion TB-Free Uttar Pradesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 2 (IANS) In a one-of-its-kind initiative to wipe out Tuberculosis (TB) from Uttar Pradesh, Chief Yogi Adityanath kicked off a programme on Thursday to accelerate progress towards this goal.

The UP CM has entrusted retired IAS and IPS officers, former Vice Chancellors, educationists, and other senior citizens with the responsibility of 'Nikshay Mitra', a programme aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'TB-free India'.

As 'Nikshay Mitras', they will actively contribute to raising public awareness and supporting efforts to eradicate TB. In a meeting with senior citizens on Thursday, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of their cooperation in the success of the 'TB-Free Uttar Pradesh' campaign.

In a special meeting with retired IAS and IPS officers, former Vice Chancellors, and senior citizens, CM Adityanath highlighted Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'TB-Free India' and stated, "A strong India can only emerge from a healthy India, and India will gain true power when it becomes strong."

The Chief Minister underscored the urgency of eliminating TB, noting that while the World Health Organization has set 2030 as the global target for a TB-free world, Prime Minister Modi has ambitiously advanced India's goal to 2025.

He pointed out that India has the highest number of TB patients globally, and as Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state, its contribution is critical to achieving this national goal.

The Chief Minister detailed the significant strides made in Uttar Pradesh towards TB elimination and said, "TB testing rates in the state have quadrupled in recent years, a substantial increase in Nat and X-ray machines has improved diagnostic capabilities, and the success rate of TB treatment has risen from 79 per cent to 92 per cent over the past four years."

"Under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, Rs 775 crore has been disbursed via DBT to the accounts of 27 lakh TB patients to support their nutritional needs and preventive treatment is being provided to individuals living with TB patients to curb the spread of the disease," he added.

Emphasising the importance of public participation, the Chief Minister highlighted that over 45,000 Nikshay Mitras have adopted TB patients and 1,372 Gram Panchayats in the state have already been declared TB-free.

He called upon the retired officers and educationists to leverage their vast experience and commitment to society by contributing to this national mission. He stressed that every TB patient must receive immediate, accurate, and sustained medical care, along with proper nutrition and family screening, to prevent the disease from spreading further.

"TB patients are integral members of society, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they are treated with respect and dignity. As Nikshay Mitras, you can provide them with guidance, support, and motivation," the Chief Minister said.

He also outlined the campaign's primary goals: identifying undiagnosed TB patients, reducing TB-related mortality, and safeguarding healthy individuals from infection.

The Chief Minister further reaffirmed the state government's unwavering commitment to achieving a TB-free Uttar Pradesh, stressing the necessity of involving all sections of society in this mission.

The retired officers and Vice Chancellors also pledged their full cooperation in this vital initiative.