Donald Trump Allies Raise $200 Million For Inauguration Fund - Pfizer, Meta, Amazon Among Donors: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald Trump's allies have successfully raised over $200 million to fund a range of initiatives, including his inauguration, operation, and eventual presidential library, The New York Times reported. This significant sum underscores the ongoing efforts by donors and corporate interests to strengthen their relationships with ahead of a potential second term, the news report stated.

The fundraising blitz has garnered substantial contributions from some of the biggest names in business, including Pfizer, OpenAI, Amazon, Meta, and several cryptocurrency firms. The $150 million already raised for the inauguration alone, with more expected, will surpass the $107 million collected for Trump's 2017 inauguration , according to individuals briefed on the matter, who spoke to The New York Times under anonymity.

This record-breaking amount reflects a concerted push from industry leaders eager to align themselves with Trump's political agenda and avoid the backlash some faced following the violent Capitol attack by his supporters on January 6, 2021, the news report said.

Despite some earlier criticism, corporate donations to Trump's operation have surged, with Trump boasting of the fundraising success during the holiday season.

Other beneficiaries of the fundraising include Trump's super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc., and its associated nonprofit group, which are expected to support his policy initiatives and candidates aligned with his views.

While Trump 's transition and inaugural committees did not respond to The New York Times inquiries, David Tamasi, a prominent lobbyist raising funds for the former president, dismissed suggestions, the report said, that corporate donations were an attempt to avoid retribution. He emphasized that such donations are part of a longstanding political tradition in Washington, with corporations eager to engage more openly after staying on the sidelines during previous cycles.