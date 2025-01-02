Foreign Merchandise Trade Surplus Achieves QR57.7Bn In Q3, 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar recorded a merchandise trade balance surplus (difference between total exports and imports) of QR57.7bn down from QR60.9bn in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024 according to official data released by the National Planning Council (NPC) yesterday.

Quarterly exports, imports and merchandise trade balance for 2023-2024 (in million QR)

The value of Qatar's total exports in Q3 2024 (including exports of domestic goods and re-exports) amounted to QR87.8bn.

This decreased by QR2bn (2.2 percent) compared to Q3 2023, which amounted to total exports of QR89.8bn.

However, it increased by nearly QR2.8bn, or 3.3 percent, compared to Q2 2024.

The Q3 2024 year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decrease in total exports was mainly due to lower exports of mineral fuels, lubricants, and related materials by QR5bn (6.5 percent), and miscellaneous manufactured Articles by QR0.1bn (22.0 percent).

On the other hand, increases were recorded mainly in chemicals and related Products n.e.s. by QR1.5bn (24.5 percent), machinery and transport equipment by QR1.2bn (53.3 percent), manufactured goods classified chiefly by material by QR0.4bn (17.1 percent), and crude materials, inedible, except fuels. by QR0.1bn (24.8 percent).

The value of Qatar's imports in Q3 2024 was QR30.1bn; increased by QR1.2bn (4.1 percent) compared to Q3 2023 imports of QR28.9bn and decreased by nearly QR0.3bn or 1.1 percent compared to Q2 2024.

The Q3 2024 (Y-o-Y) increase in import values is mainly due to increases in machinery and transport equipment QR0.8bn (6.7 percent), chemicals and related products n.e.s. by QR0.4bn (17.2 percent), mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials by QR0.32bn (58.2 percent), food and live animals QR0.30bn (9.8 percent).

On the other hand, decreases were recorded mainly in miscellaneous manufactured Articles by QR0.4bn (6.7 percent) and manufactured goods classified chiefly by material by QR0.3bn (7.7 percent).

During Q3 2024, Asia was the principal destination of Qatar's exports and the first origin of Qatar's imports, representing 75.9 percent and 39.7 percent respectively, followed by GCC, accounting for 11.6 percent and 11.3 percent respectively, and the European Union, with 7.7 percent and 26.0 percent respectively.