Contractor’S Suicide: No Update Given By K’Taka Govt; We Will Write To PM, Says Miffed Family

(MENAFN- IANS) Bidar (Karnataka), Jan 2 (IANS) The family of Sachin Panchal, a contractor who committed blaming a close aide of Priyank Kharge, has stated that they have lost trust as they have not been given any update by the Karnataka in the case and will now write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking justice.

Surekha, sister of deceased Sachin, stated in Kattitongov village near Bhalki town in Bidar district,“Not a single update has been given seven days after he ended his life. We have come to know that they are trying to hush up the case.”

In an angry outburst she claimed,“Today they are claiming that Sachin is not a contractor and tomorrow they will claim that Sachin's office did not exist in Kalaburagi and he did not work in Kalaburagi at all. They will also claim that Sachin never met them. They will also prepare documents to prove that the handwriting in the death note is not his and they will also prove that he did not exist at all. They might even prove that Sachin did not take birth as well.”

“The details are clearly specified in the death note. The authorities should have questioned the person named in the death note about the case. Instead, the police are questioning us. Let them question the accused first,” Surekha demanded.

“The authorities have not updated us on whether they got the post mortem report or the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report. As there is absolutely no update on any development in the investigation how are we supposed to trust the government? We will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is not possible to meet him personally. There is no other option left for us, we will write a letter to the PM,” she stated.

“There is no trust left in this government. The central government should hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” she demanded.

“My brother had an iPhone. He had mentioned in the death note that his phone was taken away from him. The police have not bothered to investigate,” she charged.

“The Contractors' Association members had approached us and asked us whether Sachin had a licence. We have been informed that all documents relating to him are in the Kalaburagi office. Already all those documents are destroyed,” Surekha alleged.

“Earlier as well we maintained that we don't know whether Sachin had a licence or not for carrying out the contract,” she clarified.

Meanwhile, Jagannath Shegaji, President of the State Contractors' Association stated that he had gathered information from contractors in Bidar district, and Sachin Panchal was not a contractor.

“Sachin does not have any contracts or even a licence. Sachin Panchal can only be considered a contractor if he possesses a registered licence under the PWD in Bengaluru,” Jagannath stated.

He added,“We have enquired with the Chief Engineers of Dharwad and Kalaburagi. No registration was found. It will also be verified at the Bengaluru office. There is no information about any pending bill or tender under the name of Sachin.”

Sachin, a 26-year-old contractor in Kalaburagi, committed suicide after allegedly facing threats and extortion from Raju Kapanuru, an aide of Priyank Kharge. Sachin's seven-page suicide note blamed Kapanuru for atrocities.