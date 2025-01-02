Narela May Get New International Cricket Stadium: BJP MP Yogender Chandolia

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) An international-level spread over 50 acres in Narela is one of the proposals the of and Urban Affairs is considering for development of rural belts of the city, Yogender Chandolia, BJP MP from North West Delhi, said on Thursday.

"In keeping with the spirit of 'Khelo India, Jito India', the ministry plans to get approval from Prime Narendra Modi for the project," he said, thanking Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar for taking up all the BJP MPs' proposals enthusiastically.

Addressing the media, Chandolia said another 50-acre land in the Narela sub-city is about to be allocated for developing an educational hub for the new campuses of Delhi Technological University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and IIIT.

Chandolia said the hub in Narela will develop private universities and colleges in the region.

Harsh Malhotra, MP from East Delhi and Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and MoS Road Transport and Highways said he has requested Union Minister Khattar for Metro connectivity for the Central Vista - the stretch between India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhawan.

"A Delhi to Karnal RRTS corridor has also been requested for the business community and people coming to the Capital for education. For mitigating traffic jams around Gurugram, we have also sought a Noida-Faridabad-Gurugram high-speed corridor to facilitate IT professionals' movement," he said.

A link between Delhi airport and Noida's upcoming airport through rapid rail or Metro has also been proposed, he said.

West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat also highlighted the ongoing projects - Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Dwarka Golf Course, Law Campus in Dwarka Sector 21 and proposed the 220-acre Bharat Vandana Park, at a cost of Rs 560 crore, which will be a mini-India.

She said a cricket and football sports complex is also under construction.

The West Delhi MP said two more Metro lines have been proposed to the Urban Development Minister, including a link between Delhi Aerocity to Gurugram and a Metro link between Delhi Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.

South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the Modi government has delivered flats to 6,500 slum dwellers. "The owners have been charged Rs 1.40 lakh while the government has spent Rs 25 lakh on each flat," he said.

He said similar delivery of flats at the location of slum clusters is being planned at Shalimar Bagh, Dilshad Garden, Pitampura and Jawahar and Navjiwan camps in South Delhi Lok Sabha seat. "Tenders have been issued and construction can begin any time," said Bidhuri.

The seven big slum clusters will also be converted into multi-storeyed flats for dwellers as tenders have been issued, he said.

He said Union Minister Khattar has also accepted his suggestion to extend the Tughlakabad Metro from Kalindi Kunj to Jaitpur.