Kish Expo 2025 to take place at Kish International Exhibition Center in southern Iran

(MENAFN) Kish 2025, set to take place at the Kish International Center on Kish Island in southern Iran from January 18 to 24, will feature over 300 foreign participants. The event, according to its executive secretary Mohammadreza Qaderi, aims to serve as a platform for economic interactions, focusing on trade, investment, and cultural exchange.



The Kish Expo, which will be the country's first commercial, investment, and cultural exhibition, has been in the works for over two years. It is designed to facilitate international economic engagement by bringing together businesses, investors, and cultural representatives from around the world. The exhibition is expected to showcase a wide range of industries, including oil, gas, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, food, handicrafts, and tourism.



In total, more than 250 companies will display their products and services across 170 booths, covering 16 specialized sectors. The exhibition will also see significant participation from international figures, with over 300 ambassadors, business advisors, entrepreneurs, and businessmen from 40 countries expressing their intent to attend.



Foreign participants at the event are expected to come from a variety of regions, including neighboring countries, the CIS, Russia, the Persian Gulf, West Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, East Asia, and the Indian subcontinent, as mentioned by Qaderi. This diverse representation underscores the exhibition's broad international appeal and its potential to foster cross-border economic and cultural ties.

