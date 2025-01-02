Global And China Passenger Car Intelligent Chassis Controller And Chassis Domain Controller Research Report 2024 Featuring 28 Suppliers And 10 Oems

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passenger Car Intelligent Chassis Controller and Chassis Domain Controller Research Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chassis controller research: More advanced chassis functions are available in cars, dozens of financing cases occur in one year, and chassis intelligence has a bright future.

The report combs through the development and application of passenger car chassis controllers and chassis domain controllers, and interprets the status quo of the industry from three perspectives: suppliers, OEMs, and capital.

From the perspective of the capital market, intelligent chassis has an eye-catching ability to attract capital.

Dozens of financing cases have been completed in the field of intelligent chassis in 2024, with the financing amount exceeding RMB3 billion. For example, Trugo Tech closed a Series B funding round in January 2024, only 6 months away from its A++ funding round, thanks to the capital market's sustained attention to intelligent chassis and Trugo Tech's own technical strength. It is known that Trugo Tech has supplied over 80,000 ESC products monthly. Based on the mature development experience of ESC, Trugo Tech has deployed EHB and EMB products.

EHB. The product adopts the One-Box technology route and can be matched with < 3.2t vehicle models. It integrates more than 30 intelligent functions such as power assist control, coordinated braking energy recovery, wheel anti-lock control and body stability control, and supports multi-sensor fusion. It features pressure build-up in less than 150ms, and the maximum pressure build-up greater than 180bar, and can recover over 90% of energy.

EMB. Starting from actuators and core algorithms, Trugo Tech has started pre-research on dry EMB products and related solutions, providing full dry EMB POC projects for the models to be released by domestic leading emerging OEMs. The EMB products are expected to land on vehicles for testing in 2024, and come into small volume production in 2026.

From the perspective of OEMs, some have expanded multiple chassis functions.

NIO 4D Comfort Pilot + Adaptive Suspension Predictive Control Solution

As the first OEM in the industry to install chassis domain controllers on cars, NIO released the Banyan 2.4.0 via OTA in January 2024, adding 4D Comfort Pilot (the horizontal, vertical and longitudinal axes of the body and the time dimension). NIO claims that it is 'the industry's first intelligent chassis system powered by AI technology'. Enabling the functions is inseparable from NIO's intelligent chassis hardware system composed of intelligent chassis controller (ICC), air spring and continuous damping control system (CDC).

4D Comfort Pilot means that the vehicle generates road surface features in advance according to the intelligent driving hardware on the body, and then through real-time or offline big data processing, the features are finally fed back to the chassis domain to adjust the suspension height and damping control strategy in real time to improve driving comfort. The navigation layer of 4D Comfort Pilot can be generated as long as four NIO cars (equipped with air springs + CDC) pass by on a road section. Subsequent NIO cars passing through this road section can confirm the bumpy layer and achieve real-time updates.

Geely's AI digital chassis supports such functions as crab walk mode, tank turn and super magic carpet.

In April 2024, Geely released an AI digital chassis based on the GEA. The self-developed chassis integrates domain controllers and is equipped with steer-by-wire, brake-by-wire, active suspension and four-wheel motor system, supporting three-way (XYZ), six-degree-of-freedom intelligent decision.

'Zero' impact when passing over bumps (real-time perception of road information; tire height adjusted by the suspension actively)

Automatic adjustment for wading (the front suspension is automatically lifted before wading, and the suspension height is adjusted in real time during wading)

Side active defense (when there is a risk of a side collision, one side of the body will quickly rise to reduce the damage caused by the collision)

Geely's AI digital chassis makes a reaction in just 4 milliseconds (25 times faster than the human extreme reaction), enabling 'automatic vehicle control for risk avoidance' in extreme conditions. It is known that Geely's AI digital chassis will be mass-produced and installed in Geely Galaxy, Lynk & Co and other products by 2025 at the latest.

From the prospective of suppliers, some OEMs in China have made significant progress in chassis domain controllers in 2024.

In research and development of cooperative intelligent chassis controllers, foreign players benefit from their technical expertise and first-mover advantages in traditional automobiles. Some foreign suppliers already have some mature products, such as Bosch's integrated vehicle dynamic control system and ZF's cubiX chassis integrated controller. Chinese parts suppliers have started R&D of cooperative intelligent chassis controllers since 2000, and quickened their pace in recent years, gradually narrowing the gap with international giants.

Currently, there are three main types of players in China that are developing chassis domain controllers:

First, companies that focus on chassis domain controllers, such as MXD. They can provide full-stack services from hardware platforms to application layer, but they have a short history and limited development capital reserve.

Second, Chinese chassis suppliers that deploy one or more components for brake-by-wire, steer-by-wire or suspension-by-wire. They have mature chassis development experience and have initially achieved mass production of actuators. Representatives including Global Technology, Tongyu Automobile and Trinova often have profound technical expertise in a single actuator, but still face obstacles in horizontal expansion for domain control solutions.

Third, traditional automotive electronics companies represented by Jingwei Hirain. They often have mature development experience in domain controllers. For example, Jingwei Hirain has deployed products in the body domain, driving domain, and chassis domain, and participated in the R&D and supply of chassis domain controllers for NIO, with certain mass production experience.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Chassis Controller and Chassis Domain Controller Industry

1.1 Development History of Automotive Domain Controllers

1.2 Chassis Domain Controllers

1.3 Features of Chassis Domain Controllers

1.4 Classification of Chassis Domain Controllers

1.6 Development Challenges for Chassis Domain Controllers

1.7 Chassis Domain Control Software and Hardware Development Strategy

1.8 Key Features of Chips for Chassis Domain Controllers

1.9 Parameters of Chips for Chassis Domain Controllers

1.10 Barriers to Chassis Domain Controller Chip Industry

1.11 Cooperative Control Algorithms of Chassis Domain Controllers

1.12 Feasible Chassis Domain Controller Solutions

1.14 Intelligent Chassis Domain Control Technology Roadmap

1.15 Chassis Domain Controller Policies and Regulations

1.16 Classification of Main Chassis Domain Controller Players

1.17 Requirements for Chassis Domain Controller Players

1.18 Chassis Domain Controller Industry Chain

1.19 Comparison between Domain Controllers and Zonal Controllers

2 Solutions of Chassis Controller and Chassis Domain Controller Suppliers

2.1 Bosch

2.2 ZF

2.3 Continental

2.4 Aptiv

2.5 Tata Elxsi

2.6 Schaeffler

2.7 STMicroelectronics

2.8 Renesas

2.9 NXP

2.10 Infineon

2.11 Trugo Tech

2.12 KEBODA

2.13 Suzhou Gates Electronics

2.14 Global Technology

2.15 NASN

2.16 Vagon HD

2.17 Trinova

2.18 Gersh Smart

2.19 Jingwei Hirain

2.20 Bebest

2.21 MXD

2.22 C*Core Technology

2.23 LeeKr Technology

2.24 Tongyu Automobile

2.25 Baolong Automotive

2.26 Others

2.26.1 Chassis Domain Controller Solutions and Financing Process of Suzhou Orient-motion Technology

2.26.2 Chassis Domain Controller Solutions of Hengchuang Smart

2.26.3 Chassis Domain Controller Solutions of Jinmei Automobile

2.26.4 Chassis Domain Controller Architecture of CAIC

3 OEMs' Application of Chassis Controller and Chassis Domain Controller

3.1 NIO

3.2 Li Auto

3.3 Great Wall Motor

3.4 Geely

3.5 Huawei

3.6 Audi

3.7 Chery

3.8 Others

3.8.1 IM's Cooperative Chassis Controllers

3.8.2 BYD's Suspension Controllers

3.8.3 Xpeng's Chassis Domain Controllers

4 Development Trends of Chassis Controller and Chassis Domain Controller Industry

4.1 Local Tier1 Suppliers Transfer from Single-domain Actuation Units to Multifunctional Integrated Domain Controllers

