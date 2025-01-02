Performance Meets Sustainability: Can Advanced Batteries Facilitate Energy Transition?
Advanced batteries are driving the energy transition, blending sustainability with high performance through innovations like lithium-sulfur, sodium-ion, and solid-state chemistries. These breakthroughs enable fast charging, extended lifecycles, and enhanced recyclability, addressing critical challenges in energy storage.
The report, ' Performance Meets Sustainability: Can Advanced Batteries Facilitate Energy Transition? ', examines advancements in these technologies and their applications across sectors such as transportation, energy & utilities, and electronics. It also highlights high-impact innovations such as AGV battery management, crash-safe designs, and photovoltaic cell testing, while exploring regulatory developments, investment trends, and the potential future integration of AI and digital twins to improve production efficiency and scalability.
Report Scope
Technology Decoding: highlights key drivers, definition and key applications, advanced battery chemistries, major use cases, and prominent enterprises Media & Trend Analysis: explores popular news publications, social media traction, mentions in company filings, and key hiring trends Investment Radar: showcases total investment trends, VC investment trends, leading investors, corporate investors and investees, and prominent acquisitions Innovation Explorer: presents select advanced battery innovations in various sectors and strategic partnerships to accelerate the development of advanced batteries Technology Foresights: displays innovation radar for batteries and lithium-ion batteries and select innovations The Road Ahead: highlights drivers and challenges, key emerging technologies, regulatory landscape, emerging concepts, and outlook
Key Topics Covered:
Technology Decoding: Key drivers, definition and key applications, advanced battery chemistries, major use cases, and prominent enterprises Media & Trend Analysis: Popular news publications, social media traction, mentions in company filings, and key hiring trends Investment Radar: Total investment trends, VC investment trends, leading investors, corporate investors and investees, and prominent acquisitions Innovation Explorer: Select advanced battery innovations in various sectors and strategic partnerships to accelerate the development of advanced batteries Technology Foresights: Innovation radar for batteries and lithium-ion batteries and select innovations The Road Ahead: Drivers and challenges, key emerging technologies, regulatory landscape, emerging concepts, and outlook
6K Abound Energy Aceleron Addionics Advik AEsir Technologies Ailoys Akkurate Altech Ampere Amte Power Ascend Elements BASF BE-Power Best Solution Lithium Battery Birla Carbon Biwatt Bren-Tronics BroadBit BYD CATL CCL Industries Cellula Robotics Citaglobal Cuberg DESTEN Dimien Doosan Bobcat EcoFlow EHang Elbit Emuron Technologies EnerSys Enphase Energy EnPower Envision Energy Eonix ESS Tech Exide Factorial Energy Faradion Ford Forge Nano GDES Circularity Gelion General Motors Gensol GM Ventures Greenfuel Energy Greenway Group14 Technologies GTL Infrastructure Hankook Hanon Systems Hindustan Zinc Honeycomb Energy Hyster Imprint Energy Integrum Energy Jaguar Land Rover JR Energy Koninklijke Vopak KPIT LG Chem LG Energy Solution LG Technology Ventures Li-Cycle Lionvolt Li-S Energy LithiumHub Livguard Lockheed Martin Ventures Log9 Materials Lyten Mercedes-Benz Microvast Moog Nanocyl Natron Nexeon Northvolt NVIDIA Octopus Energy OXLiD Panasonic Energy Peak Energy Phylion Battery PowerCo Powin Energy Pricer Primus Power Pure Lithium QuantumScape Raytheon Redflow Relectrify Reliance Reliance New Energy RWE Sandvik Schaffer Sion Power Solid UltraBattery South 8 Technologies South Star Battery Metals Stellantis Ventures Stryten Energy Sumitomo Electric SVOLT Energy TAILG Talent New Energy TDK TechMet Tesla Toyota Ventures Umicore Unigrid Varta Vedanta Nico Verbrec Volt Carbon Technologies VoltStorage Volvo Energy Yamaha Zendure Zeta Energy
