(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative Advanced Battery Technologies Propel Transition Forward - Unlocking the Potential of Advanced Batteries

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Performance Meets Sustainability: Can Advanced Batteries Facilitate Energy Transition? (Vol. 2)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advanced batteries are driving the energy transition, blending sustainability with high performance through innovations like lithium-sulfur, sodium-ion, and solid-state chemistries. These breakthroughs enable fast charging, extended lifecycles, and enhanced recyclability, addressing critical challenges in energy storage.

The report, ' Performance Meets Sustainability: Can Advanced Batteries Facilitate Energy Transition? ', examines advancements in these technologies and their applications across sectors such as transportation, energy & utilities, and electronics. It also highlights high-impact innovations such as AGV battery management, crash-safe designs, and photovoltaic cell testing, while exploring regulatory developments, investment trends, and the potential future integration of AI and digital twins to improve production efficiency and scalability.

Report Scope



Technology Decoding: highlights key drivers, definition and key applications, advanced battery chemistries, major use cases, and prominent enterprises

Media & Trend Analysis: explores popular news publications, social media traction, mentions in company filings, and key hiring trends

Investment Radar: showcases total investment trends, VC investment trends, leading investors, corporate investors and investees, and prominent acquisitions

Innovation Explorer: presents select advanced battery innovations in various sectors and strategic partnerships to accelerate the development of advanced batteries

Technology Foresights: displays innovation radar for batteries and lithium-ion batteries and select innovations The Road Ahead: highlights drivers and challenges, key emerging technologies, regulatory landscape, emerging concepts, and outlook

Reasons to Buy



The FutureTech Series Reports are aimed at capturing futuristic technologies which have the potential to disrupt tomorrow.

These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.

Key Topics Covered:



Technology Decoding: Key drivers, definition and key applications, advanced battery chemistries, major use cases, and prominent enterprises

Media & Trend Analysis: Popular news publications, social media traction, mentions in company filings, and key hiring trends

Investment Radar: Total investment trends, VC investment trends, leading investors, corporate investors and investees, and prominent acquisitions

Innovation Explorer: Select advanced battery innovations in various sectors and strategic partnerships to accelerate the development of advanced batteries

Technology Foresights: Innovation radar for batteries and lithium-ion batteries and select innovations The Road Ahead: Drivers and challenges, key emerging technologies, regulatory landscape, emerging concepts, and outlook

Company Coverage:



6K

Abound Energy

Aceleron

Addionics

Advik

AEsir Technologies

Ailoys

Akkurate

Altech

Ampere

Amte Power

Ascend Elements

BASF

BE-Power

Best Solution Lithium Battery

Birla Carbon

Biwatt

Bren-Tronics

BroadBit

BYD

CATL

CCL Industries

Cellula Robotics

Citaglobal

Cuberg

DESTEN

Dimien

Doosan Bobcat

EcoFlow

EHang

Elbit

Emuron Technologies

EnerSys

Enphase Energy

EnPower

Envision Energy

Eonix

ESS Tech

Exide

Factorial Energy

Faradion

Ford

Forge Nano

GDES Circularity

Gelion

General Motors

Gensol

GM Ventures

Greenfuel Energy

Greenway

Group14 Technologies

GTL Infrastructure

Hankook

Hanon Systems

Hindustan Zinc

Honeycomb Energy

Hyster

Imprint Energy

Integrum Energy

Jaguar Land Rover

JR Energy

Koninklijke Vopak

KPIT

LG Chem

LG Energy Solution

LG Technology Ventures

Li-Cycle

Lionvolt

Li-S Energy

LithiumHub

Livguard

Lockheed Martin Ventures

Log9 Materials

Lyten

Mercedes-Benz

Microvast

Moog

Nanocyl

Natron

Nexeon

Northvolt

NVIDIA

Octopus Energy

OXLiD

Panasonic Energy

Peak Energy

Phylion Battery

PowerCo

Powin Energy

Pricer

Primus Power

Pure Lithium

QuantumScape

Raytheon

Redflow

Relectrify

Reliance

Reliance New Energy

RWE

Sandvik

Schaffer

Sion Power

Solid UltraBattery

South 8 Technologies

South Star Battery Metals

Stellantis Ventures

Stryten Energy

Sumitomo Electric

SVOLT Energy

TAILG

Talent New Energy

TDK

TechMet

Tesla

Toyota Ventures

Umicore

Unigrid

Varta

Vedanta Nico

Verbrec

Volt Carbon Technologies

VoltStorage

Volvo Energy

Yamaha

Zendure Zeta Energy

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900