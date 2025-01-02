MP Proposes Zero-Waste PM MITRA Park To Attract Sustainable Investment

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhopal, Jan 2 (KNN) The Madhya Pradesh Textile Mills Association has proposed transforming the upcoming Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel(PM MITRA) Park in Dhar district into a zero-waste generation facility powered by energy, marking a significant push toward sustainable industrial development.



The initiative aims to enhance the park's appeal to international investors through environmentally conscious infrastructure.

In a memorandum submitted to Union Textile Giriraj Singh, the association advocated for implementing a single-window clearance system to simplify the investment process.



The proposal emphasises designating the park as a green zone and establishing a unified point of contact for administrative approvals, intended to reduce bureaucratic complexities for potential investors.

Association Chairman Shreyaskar Chaudhary emphasised the importance of developing comprehensive infrastructure around the park, including residential areas, educational facilities, shopping centers, recreational spaces, and healthcare services.



He also called for a new Production Linked Incentive Scheme with reduced investment requirements and expanded product coverage to boost cotton garment production and exports.

The association's recommendations include establishing a plug-and-play concept complemented by skill development programs and on-site dormitory facilities, designed to attract small-scale investors and promote textile sector growth.



This approach aims to create an integrated ecosystem supporting both industrial operations and workforce development.

Industry stakeholders have also highlighted the urgent need for a new technology upgradation scheme, noting that the previous program, which had been operational since 1998 with various modifications, expired in March 2022.



The absence of a replacement scheme has reportedly hindered the sector's modernisation efforts, prompting calls for swift implementation of a new framework.

(KNN Bureau)