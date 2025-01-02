India's December Power Consumption Surges By 6 Pc Amid Cold Wave

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 2 (KNN) Power consumption in India witnessed a significant uptick in December 2024, reaching 130.40 billion units (BU), marking a nearly 6 percent increase from 123.17 BU recorded in December 2023, according to data.



The peak power demand met during December 2024 climbed to 224.16 GW, up from 213.62 GW in the corresponding period last year.

The nation had already experienced record-breaking power demand earlier in 2024, with consumption reaching an all-time high of approximately 250 GW in May, surpassing the previous record of 243.27 GW set in September 2023.



The Power Ministry's projections for May 2024 had anticipated peak demands of 235 GW during daylight hours and 225 GW during evening hours, while June 2024 forecasts suggested peaks of 240 GW and 235 GW for day and evening periods, respectively.

Looking ahead, the ministry estimates that peak power demand could reach 260 GW during the summer of 2024, with further growth expected to push demand to 270 GW by summer 2025.



Energy experts attribute December's increased consumption primarily to heightened use of heating appliances, including heaters and geysers, driven by cold wave conditions across the country.

Industry analysts predict that power demand will maintain steady growth through January, particularly in Northern India where lower temperatures typically drive increased consumption.



Furthermore, experts anticipate robust power demand through the final quarter of fiscal year 2024-25, citing strong commercial and industrial activities as key driving factors.

