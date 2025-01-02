Premier League: Arsenal Close Gap On Liverpool As Jesus Stars Again

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Arsenal closed the gap on leaders Liverpool to six points as Gabriel Jesus extended his hot-streak in a 3-1 win at Brentford yesterday.

Mikel Arteta's side were rocked by Bryan Mbeumo's first-half goal at the Gtech Community Stadium.

But Arsenal refused to be blown away on a wet and windy evening in west London as Jesus equalised before the break.

It was the Brazilian's sixth goal in his last four games after he scored just once in his first 20 matches this season.

Mikel Merino and Gabriel Martinelli netted in quick succession soon after half-time to ensure Arsenal moved into second place above Nottingham Forest.

Excluding their 5-1 rout of Crystal Palace, the Gunners had spluttered through their last four games with lacklustre draws against Fulham and Everton followed by a narrow win over lowly Ipswich.

But Arsenal's first Premier League game of 2025 provided compelling evidence that they are ready to compete in the title race with Liverpool, who have a game in hand on the north Londoners.

Runners-up to Manchester City for the last two seasons, Arsenal are unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions, a revitalising run that includes four successive wins.

With Bukayo Saka sidelined for several months due to a hamstring injury, 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri made his first league start for Arsenal.

Kai Havertz was absent after scoring Arsenal's winner against Ipswich but Jesus ensured the German was not missed.

Arsenal did not lose a single one of their 10 league London derbies in 2024 and they maintained their impressive record in capital clashes after surviving an early blow.