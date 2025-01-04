Amit Shah Stresses Renewable Energy For Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 4 (KNN)

Union Home Amit Shah on Friday chaired the 7th meeting of the Island Development Agency (IDA) to review ongoing development projects in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.



The meeting, held in New Delhi, focused on initiatives, development, tourism, and infrastructure.

Shah emphasised the importance of achieving 100 per cent renewable energy generation in these Union Territories, advocating for the expansion of solar and wind energy projects.



“Even though these islands are far from Delhi, they are close to our hearts,” Shah said, underscoring the government's commitment to sustainable development.



He also directed the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to implement the 'PM Surya Ghar' scheme by installing solar panels in all households across both island groups.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor Admiral (retd) DK Joshi, Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and secretaries from various Union ministries.



The focus remained on preserving cultural heritage while accelerating infrastructure and tourism development.

However, the meeting occurred amid controversy over the Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project. Critics have raised concerns about the project's environmental impact on a remote biodiversity hotspot, home to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) - the Shompen and Nicobarese tribes.



The project, which includes an International Container Transshipment Terminal, a Greenfield International Airport, and a 450 MVA power plant, has faced delays due to National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives emphasizing thorough environmental studies.

Lakshadweep's coral reefs are also under threat from rising temperatures, as highlighted in a 2023 report by HT and the Pulitzer Center. These challenges underline the need for balancing growth with ecological conservation.

Shah urged all stakeholders to adopt a holistic approach to infrastructure and tourism projects while expediting pending initiatives.



The government remains focused on transforming these islands into sustainable hubs of development and renewable energy, aligning with India's broader energy transformation goals.

(KNN Bureau)