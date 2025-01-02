Protesters in Douma demand answers on 2013 kidnapping of activists

(MENAFN) In the Syrian city of Douma, a few dozen demonstrators gathered on Wednesday to seek answers regarding the whereabouts of four well-known activists who were kidnapped over ten years ago.



The held up pictures of the missing activists and demanded that the Islamist-led rebels who took over Syria last month look into their whereabouts.



“We are here because we want to know the whole truth about two women and two men who were disappeared from this place 11 years and 22 days ago,” stated activist Yassin Al-Hajj Saleh, whose spouse Samira Khalil was among those kidnapped.



Unknown gunmen abducted Khalil, Razan Zeitouneh, Wael Hamada, and Nazem Al-Hammadi from the office of a human rights organization they co-led in the then-rebel-held city outside of Damascus in December 2013.



In addition to documenting abuses, including by the Islamist rebel organization Jaish Al-Islam, which ruled the Douma region in the early phases of the subsequent civil war, the four were actively involved in the 2011 revolt against Bashar Assad's authority.



