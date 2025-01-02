Nissan to showcase 3 car models designed by students from its technical college

(MENAFN) Japanese automaker Nissan Motor has announced plans to showcase three unique car models designed by students from its automotive technical college in Japan at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show, scheduled to take place from January 9 to 12. These models represent the creativity and innovation of the next generation of automotive engineers, highlighting their ability to blend classic and modern design elements.



The first model was developed by fourth-year students from the Maintenance and Re-Equipment Department at Nissan Technical College. This project focuses on reimagining the classic Kenmare Skyline, utilizing the V35 chassis, which was sold in the United States as the Infiniti G35 between 2002 and 2007. With the goal of appealing to car enthusiasts who appreciate designs from the 1930s and 1950s, the students named their creation the NEU Skyline. The name stands for Nostalgia, Incorrigibility, and Originality, capturing the spirit of their innovative reinterpretation of the Skyline.



The second model is a bold combination of the modern Nissan Z and the rear design of the Nissan Leaf. To create this hybrid design, the students removed the rear fenders and roof of the Z, replacing them with the rear section of the Leaf by welding the two together. They also widened the rear fenders to enhance the stance, aligning it with the muscular and powerful profile of the Fairlady Z. This unique fusion showcases the students’ creativity in blending two distinct Nissan designs into a cohesive vehicle.



While the first two models reflect a more contemporary aesthetic, the third model takes a different approach by catering to enthusiasts of classic cars. This project emphasizes traditional automotive design, aiming to evoke a sense of nostalgia among viewers. Together, the three models demonstrate the breadth of innovation and craftsmanship from Nissan’s technical college students, making them a highlight of the Tokyo Motor Show.

