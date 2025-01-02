SANY India Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art Factory Expansion To Maximize Production Accuracy

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, January, 2nd 2025: SANY India, a leading of equipment, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art factory at its sprawling 90-acre facility in Pune expansion is a significant stride in enhancing production capacity & localized manufacturing in India. Further reinforcing SANY`s commitment to the Indian and developing India as a global sourcing hub.



Designed with advanced, process-driven manufacturing methodologies, the new facility is a testament to SANY India's focus on delivering high-quality, reliable products tailored to diverse customer needs. With an annual production capacity exceeding 14,000 units, the facility also supports a robust fabrication capacity over 100,000 metric tons per year. These capabilities position SANY India to efficiently cater to increasing demands across construction, mining, and energy sectors in India and overseas while maintaining flexibility and accuracy in its operations.



The inauguration ceremony, held at Sany India's Pune facility, was graced by Mr. Xiang Wenbo, Chairman of SANY Group, who was joined by senior leadership team. Together, they unveiled the new production facility, designed to support Sany India's mission of enhancing its product offerings and delivery timelines.



Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Xiang Wenbo, Chairman of SANY Group, emphasized the strategic importance of the expanded facility. He stated, "This new factory represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering world-class products with utmost precision. By incorporating the latest manufacturing technologies, we are positioning ourselves to meet both the challenges of today and the demands of tomorrow."



Mr. Wenbo further underscored India's long-term potential, describing the country as a critical operational hub for SANY's overseas business and a cornerstone of the company's global strategy.



Adding to this, Mr. Deepak Garg, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, SANY India, remarked, "The inauguration of our new factory Expansion represents a significant leap in SANY India's manufacturing capabilities facility also supports our commitment to the Prime Minister's vision of 'Make in India' by enhancing exports to key markets and driving increased localization in our manufacturing processes. These efforts not only boost India's manufacturing prowess but also strengthen our role in the nation's infrastructure development story."



This investment not only enhances production efficiency but also underscores SANY India's focus on streamlined operations, reduced timelines, and superior customer satisfaction.



As a leader in the heavy equipment industry, SANY India continues to set benchmarks for innovation and excellence. With this expansion, the company reinforces its position as a key driver of India's infrastructure development, meeting the evolving needs of a dynamic and competitive market.



ABOUT SANY India



SANY India offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, SANY India invested more than INR 1000 crores to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in multiple Business verticals viz: Earth Moving, Lifting, Foundation, Mining, Ports, Concrete, Roads and Renewable Energy solutions. Presently, SANY India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, milling machine, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.



The company has already established a strong network of around 42 dealers and 260 touch points across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. SANY has more than 35000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, SANY India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.



Company :-Dentsu Creative PR

User :- Antara Sen Gupta

Email :...