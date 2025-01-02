Food Acidulants Market To Reach USD 4.5 Billion By 2033 With Rising Demand For Processed And Flavored Foods

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Food Acidulants Market

The bakery and confectionery segment leads the food acidulants market, driven by rising demand for packaged foods and extended shelf life benefits.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The food acidulants valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2023, is poised for significant growth, projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 5.4%. Food acidulants, essential ingredients in the food and beverage industry, enhance flavor, preserve freshness, and maintain pH balance in various products like pastries, jams, jellies, and beverages. The increasing demand for processed and preserved foods, driven by rising disposable incomes and expanding economies, is a key growth factor. Additionally, the adoption of citric acid and fumaric acid to alter flavors and provide a tangy taste is fueling market expansion. Government support and the growing awareness of food preservation further accelerate the adoption of food acidulants globally.The rising disposable income and growing demand for clean-label products and processed food are increasing the market share. Furthermore, the demand for food acidulants is fueled by the growing food industry, government initiative plans and emerging economies. In addition, the food and beverage manufacturers are fueling the market size by increasing the production of food acidulants during the forecast period.One of the major factors helping to boost the food acidulants market size is the growing demand for healthy nutrition, citric beverage and preserved food among consumers. Moreover, the growing adoption of food acidulants by manufacturers is enhancing the taste of jellies, jams, cakes and pastries.Get Your Sample Report Now!“The food acidulants market is witnessing robust growth, driven by rising demand for processed foods, cold drinks, and ready-to-eat products. Increasing adoption of citric and tartaric acids for flavor enhancement, preservation, and innovation in exotic beverages underscores the market's promising trajectory during the forecast period. ", - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market InsightsAdopting fumaric acid in several beverages to provide acidic flavor surges with the global market expansion.Increasing demand for beverages among consumers all around the region is contributing to maximum revenue. Hence, the manufacturers are introducing several unique products to attract consumers and are increasing market trends during the forecast period. Moreover, the adoption of citric acid for desserts, syrups and exotic beverages is enhancing the market share. An increase in the trends of ready-to-eat food leads to the growing demand for food acidulants in the food sector.The bakery and confectionery records a CAGR of 5.2% in the food acidulants market. The growing demand for cakes and pastries among children increases the demand for bakery and confectionery. Increasing demand for packed food and enhanced food shelf life drives the market expansion.Powder Category is the most Sought-after in Foam SegmentThe powder category leads the food acidulants market by occupying a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. There is a growing demand for powder foam due to its better storage, ease of use and transport. The increasing consumer preferences are bolstering the demand for powder-form food acidulants.Growing demand for nutritional diets for animals results in the increasing adoption of powder foam. The powder foam recorded a CAGR of 4.3% in its historical period from 2017 to 2022.Key Takeaways:.The food acidulants market valuation is expected at USD 4.5 Billion by 2033..The global market is likely to increase during the forecast period witnessing a CAGR of 5.4%..The market in the United States is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2033..With a CAGR of 6.0%, the Indian market will significantly uplift during the forecast period..The UK market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.Growth Outlook of Country-wise InsightsConsumption of Drinks and Beverages Drives USA Food Acidulant MarketThe USA's growing demand for soft drinks, energy drinks, and juice beverages has fueled acidulant usage in the beverage industry. With a projected CAGR of 3.8% and a valuation of USD 428.7 million by the forecast period, acidulants play a significant role as preservatives in beverages, including cola drinks where phosphoric acid dominates. Increasing health-conscious consumers and demand for freshness and safety further propel the food acidulant market.India's Nutritious Product Exports Bolster Market GrowthIndia's production and export of high-quality nutritious products, including coffee, soybeans, and meat, contribute significantly to the food acidulants market. With a 6% CAGR and a valuation of USD 551.6 million during the forecast period, acidity regulators enhance the quality and efficiency of processed foods and fermented meats, driving market expansion.Rising Consumer Awareness of Clean-Label Products Boosts UK MarketIn the United Kingdom, growing consumer interest in clean-label packaged foods is driving demand for food acidulants. The market is set to achieve a CAGR of 4.5% and a valuation of USD 134.2 million during the forecast period. Middle-class preferences for culturally aligned packaged goods and favorable government policies, such as the European Commission's acceptance of lactic acid, are aiding market growth.Canned Goods and Beverages Propel China's Acidulant MarketChina's acidulant market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, reaching USD 771.1 million by 2033. Rising demand for canned goods and beverages, coupled with high disposable income and increased awareness of healthy products, is driving growth. Pressure on western manufacturers to lower costs is further strengthening the regional market for acidity regulators.Access the Full Report Food Acidulants Market Trends and Projections Now!Who is winning?The market is growing at a moderate pace due to the number of prominent leaders in the global market. The growing local and international companies are advancing the business with the global players. These players are strengthening their companies through unique and innovative product launches.The growing technological advancement, research activities and adopting market strategies by prominent players are the major factors anticipated to fuel the market expansion during the forecast period.In 2021, a US-based Company, KPS Capital Partners, acquired Tate & Lyle to expand their business in North America and Latin America.Food Acidulants Market by CategoryBy Type:.Acetic Acid.Fumaric Acid.Citric Acid.Phosphoric Acid.Lactic Acid.Malic Acid.Tartaric AcidBy Foam:.Liquid.PowderBy Function:.Flavor Enhancer.Microbial Control.pH Control.Preservative.OthersBy Application:.Bakery and Confectionery.Beverages.Dairy Food.Animal NutritionBy Region:.North America.Latin America.Europe.South Asia & Pacific.East Asia.Middle East & Africa (MEA)Authored by:Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:The global food enzyme market size is forecast to expand from USD 2,672.8 million in 2024 to USD 4539.2 million by 2034. Global sales of food enzymes will likely surge at a CAGR of 5.4% CAGR during the next ten years spurred by surging consumer demand for digestive foods.The global food additive market size is estimated to reach USD 310.9 billion in 2024. In the forecast period, global demand for food additives is projected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 7.2%, taking the overall market valuation to a massive total of USD 551.4 billion by 2034.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:

