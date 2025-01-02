Infibeam Unveils CCAvenue SoundBox – a Tap-to-Pay POS Devices for Offline Payments with Dynamic QR, Soundbox

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Gandhinagar, December 31, 2024 – Infibeam Avenues Limited, a leading global fintech company, has announced a major milestone in its journey toward revolutionizing payment solutions. The company has received approval from key card networks for its state-of-the-art offline payment point-of-sale (POS) devices, enabling the rollout of tap-to-pay functionality across retailers and brands.



The CCAvenue SoundBox – a tap-to-pay POS device, designed for simplicity, speed, and security, will empower merchants to offer seamless and contactless payment experiences offline to their customers. With the increasing adoption of digital payments across online and offline formats, Infibeam’s payment solution meets the growing demand for faster, more efficient transactions at retail outlets.









Key Features of the POS Device:



Contactless Payments: Integrated with tap-to-pay functionality for quick and secure transactions.



Offline Capabilities: Designed to process payments even in areas with limited connectivity, ensuring reliability for merchants.



Enhanced User Experience: Intuitive interface for faster checkout, reducing queues and wait times.



Robust Security: Meets global security standards to protect customer data and transaction details.



Dynamic QR Code Generation: Enables merchants to create unique, real-time QR codes for each transaction, ensuring secure and seamless payment processing.



Integrated Soundbox for Payment Alerts: The POS device comes equipped with an integrated sound box that provides instant audio confirmations for successful payments, ensuring real-time transaction updates for merchants and enhancing operational efficiency.



Speaking about the launch, Mr. Vishwas Patel, Jt. Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues, said, “This approval marks a significant step forward for us as we strive to redefine the payment ecosystem. By providing innovative and secure solutions, we are equipping retailers and brands with tools to enhance customer experience and boost operational efficiency. The rollout of our tap-to-pay POS devices is a testament to our commitment to advancing India’s digital economy.”



Infibeam’s CCAvenue SoundBox – a tap-to-pay POS devices are set to be deployed across a wide network of retail stores and partner brands. For the past three months, the Company has collaborated closely with thousands of merchants for its pilot project prior to launching the POS device to ensure smooth integration and training, helping merchant’s transition seamlessly to the new payment system.





