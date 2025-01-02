Mcdonald's Azerbaijan Plans To Expand Network To 50 Restaurants
McDonald's Azerbaijan plans major expansion over the next four
years, Azernews reports, citing Farid Alizade,
Chairman of the Supervisory Board of McDonald's Azerbaijan,
announced plans to expand the restaurant Network to 50 locations
and increase the number of employees to 4,500 within the next four
years.
"We also intend to strengthen cooperation with local producers
to expand domestic production. This will enable us to make a
significant contribution to the development of Azerbaijan's economy
and society," said Alizade.
Farid Alizade emphasized that over the past 25 years, 30
McDonald's restaurants have been opened in Azerbaijan.
"We are proud to be a 100% Azerbaijani company represented by
Azerbaijani citizens. McDonald's is also the largest taxpayer in
the country's restaurant sector, which underscores our commitment
to supporting Azerbaijan's economic development," the Chairman of
the Supervisory Board stated.
Oscar Bogopolsky, the General Director of McDonald's Azerbaijan,
noted that McDonald's serves more than 20 million guests annually,
including both local residents and tourists.
"We are proud that our restaurants have become a part of daily
life thanks to their high level of service and product quality. Our
team consists of over 2,500 employees, and our cooperation with
more than 100 local suppliers contributes to the strengthening of
the local economy," said Bogopolsky.
