Mcdonald's Azerbaijan Plans To Expand Network To 50 Restaurants

(MENAFN- AzerNews) McDonald's Azerbaijan plans major expansion over the next four years, Azernews reports, citing Farid Alizade, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of McDonald's Azerbaijan, announced plans to expand the restaurant to 50 locations and increase the number of employees to 4,500 within the next four years.

"We also intend to strengthen cooperation with local producers to expand domestic production. This will enable us to make a significant contribution to the development of Azerbaijan's economy and society," said Alizade.

Farid Alizade emphasized that over the past 25 years, 30 McDonald's restaurants have been opened in Azerbaijan.

"We are proud to be a 100% Azerbaijani company represented by Azerbaijani citizens. McDonald's is also the largest taxpayer in the country's restaurant sector, which underscores our commitment to supporting Azerbaijan's economic development," the Chairman of the Supervisory Board stated.

Oscar Bogopolsky, the General Director of McDonald's Azerbaijan, noted that McDonald's serves more than 20 million guests annually, including both local residents and tourists.

"We are proud that our restaurants have become a part of daily life thanks to their high level of service and product quality. Our team consists of over 2,500 employees, and our cooperation with more than 100 local suppliers contributes to the strengthening of the local economy," said Bogopolsky.