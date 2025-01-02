Syrian FM Arrives In Riyadh On 1St Foreign Visit
RIYADH, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- A high-level Syrian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani arrived in Riyadh late Wednesday on a first official visit abroad since the ouster of former president Bashar Assad on December 8.
Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji welcomed the Syrian delegation, which included the foreign minister, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and Head of Intelligence Service Anad Khattab, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
In a post on the X platform upon arrival in Riyadh, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani announced that he received an invitation from his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, to visit Saudi Arabia, making it his first official foreign visit.
He added that he looks forward to "opening a new bright chapter of Syrian-Saudi relations". (end)
