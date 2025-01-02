Turkey’s business break increases by 24.9 percent during end of last year

(MENAFN) Turkey’s business break increased by 24.9 percent annually to USD7.5 billion throughout the last couple of months of the previous year, with a drop in shipments while brought ins surged, based on formal figures published on Tuesday.



Shipments decreased 3.1 percent from a year ago to USD22.3 billion in November, whereas brought ins surged 2.7 percent to USD29.8 billion, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) figures revealed.



Without energy goods and non-monetary gold, international trade deficit increased faintly by 0.1 percent to USD20.8 billion throughout the mentioned period.



The shipments-to-brought ins coverage rate fell to 74.9 percent in November, from 79.4 percent in the exact stated period of time.



Turkey’s exports to its key trading ally Germany amounted to USD1.7 billion, followed by the US with USD1.5 billion, UK USD1.4 billion, Italy USD1.2 billion, and Iraq USD1.09 billion.



Russia was the major source of Turkey’s brought ins past month with USD4 billion, followed by China USD3.6 billion, Germany USD2.3 billion, Italy USD2 billion, and Switzerland USD1.3 billion.



During the first 11 months of the previous year, Turkey’s external exports surged 2.5 percent at a yearly speed to USD238.5 billion.



Its brought ins, moreover, fell 6.3 percent to USD311.8 billion in the exact mentioned time.



The nation’s international trade deficit dropped by 26.8 percent on a yearly basis to USD73.3 billion in the January-November period of 2024.

