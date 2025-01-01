BRTV: In The Name Of Folk Songs, Embracing The New Year“2025 BRTV New Year's Eve Gala” Premiered Dec 31St

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Beijing, China – As the year-end bell tolled, a new year dawned. At this moment of bidding farewell to the old and welcoming the new, the“2025 BRTV New Year's Eve Gala” – I Come for Folk Songs, sponsored by BAIC Arcfox, took viewers on a heartfelt musical journey starting, 19:30 on December 31.

Masters of Folk from Both Sides of the Strait Unite to Revive Classics

This gala serves as a bridge of shared memories among generations across the strait.







In addition to the star-studded lineup, the gala showcased a series of well-known folk songs, such as“Country Path,”“Grandma's Penghu Bay,”“Childhood,” and“You at the Same Table,” The stage also featured beloved campus folk songs like“A Lifetime with You,”“Rice Shop,” and“Ideal Youth.” These songs symbolize the youthful years and serve as an essential backdrop to many people's student lives.







A Special Night of Surprises and Musical Connections

On this special New Year's Eve, not only were classic folk songs be reinterpreted, but young musicians also returned to their musical roots, passionately performing rarely heard songs to add surprise to the Beijing TV New Year's Eve event. Li Yuchun conveys courage through“Don't Be Afraid,” Zhou Shen awakens passion with“Hi,” Liu Yuxin's“That Person” is heartfelt, and Liu Yuning's“Wild Lily also Has Spring” showcases a different charm. The selection of these songs highlights the artists' dedication to the stage and provides audiences with a fresh audiovisual experience.

The reunion of folk legends also was a highlight of the night. As familiar melodies resurface, the reunion of Pan Yueyun and Qi Yu after many years guards innocence through music.

(Featured artists: Chen Hongyu, Chen Li, He Band, Ma Di, Ma Jia, Ma Tiao, Wan Xiaoli, Zhong Lifeng, Zhou Yunpeng)







Years ago, when Zhou Shen first stepped onto the music stage, he was recognized for his song“Joyful Smile.” When the original singer Qi Yu and Zhou Shen join forces to perform this classic, it feels like a dialogue transcending time. Qi Yu's rich and mellow voice, honed by years, complements Zhou Shen's unique and ethereal tones, adding a new charm to the old song.







Cheng Fangyuan and Jiang Dunhao's collaboration on the classic folk song“Childhood” evokes memories of youthful school days, with Cheng's steady and heartfelt rendition and Jiang's youthful energy infusing the song with new life. Their harmonies together breathe new energy into this classic.

The surprise pairing of Ye Jiexiu and Liu Yuxin reinterprets“Country Path” for New Year's Eve, showcasing artistic dialogue across time through this song, making the classic piece shine anew. Exciting“inter-generational combinations” also include Pan Yueyun performing“Several Times of Sunset” with the Good Sister Band, and Ye Jiexiu, Wang Jieshi, and Pin Guan singing“Grandma's Penghu Bay.” Singers from different eras gathered on stage, interpreting classic folk songs with their unique voices and emotions, conveying the healing and preciousness of music.

This collision of musicians from different generations was not only a fusion of musical styles but also an artistic dialogue across time. The thoughtfully curated program allows seasoned mentors and new talents to intertwine, spreading warmth and hope, showcasing the timeless charm of folk music, and opening new avenues for the inheritance and development of Chinese music.

At the gala, in addition to various“surprise combinations,” there were moments of collective singing of classics like“When,”“Because of Love,” and“You at the Same Table.” Especially, the grand finale with all folk artists and the audience singing“On the Road” became the biggest highlight of the gala, with its rare lineup embodying the power of music. At this moment, music is no longer a one-way output; everyone becomes a participant and creator of music. These unique performances are heartfelt expressions of all the musicians' love for music, providing audiences with precious moments specially crafted for Beijing TV's New Year's Eve event.







This gala is not only a grand celebration of musicians but also a gathering of emotions. The gala took place on December 31st, 2024, at 19:30 on Beijing TV for BAIC Arcfox's“2025 BRTV New Year's Eve Gala” – I Come for Folk Songs.