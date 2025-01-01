Online Marketing Agency De Maandelijkse Marketeer Introduces Updated Marketing Packages For Smes In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Marketing agency De Maandelijkse Marketeer launches renewed range of marketing services within their marketing subscription models starting January 1, 2025.

TILBURG, NOORD-BRABANT, NETHERLANDS, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- De Maandelijkse Marketeer, a marketing agency specializing in monthly marketing subscription models, is set to launch a renewed range of services starting January 1, 2025.The agency, focused on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), now offers greater flexibility and value with fully integrated marketing packages designed for growth and scalability.New subscription model: all services under one roofPreviously, De Maandelijkse Marketeer offered separate packages for services such as social media marketing, online marketing, and SEO. Starting in 2025, these services will be combined into one flexible online marketing subscription .Clients can set their own priorities within this subscription and have work done on different elements such as SEO, social media, content creation, and advertising without needing to purchase separate packages. This makes it easier and more cost-effective to implement a holistic marketing strategy."We understand that SME entrepreneurs often need a versatile approach but don't want to pay for multiple separate services," says Marco van Gils, founder of De Maandelijkse Marketeer. "With our new subscription model, businesses can choose an integrated approach that adapts to their changing marketing needs."Free visual strategy as a foundation for successAnother key component of the renewed packages is the free visual strategy, which was previously offered as a premium service. This visual annual plan acts as a roadmap for the client's marketing activities, providing concrete steps for growth.By including this strategy as a standard part of every subscription, clients gain immediate access to a clear action plan they can follow while De Maandelijkse Marketeer executes the marketing activities. The plan can also be adjusted mid-year, in consultation with the client, if needed.Free website redesign with larger subscriptionsClients with an annual subscription of at least €3,500 per month will also benefit from a completely free website redesign in 2025. This offer, which applies to websites up to 30 pages or the first 30 pages of larger websites, is specifically designed to provide businesses with a technically optimized and fast-loading website. According to the agency, this forms the foundation of every successful marketing strategy."Buying a well-designed website turns a business card into a marketing machine. This is where the efforts of a strong social media or SEO strategy translate into online conversions," says Van Gils.Focus on SEO and multichannel marketing for SMEsWith the renewed packages, De Maandelijkse Marketeer continues to prioritize SEO for SMEs as a core service while also granting clients access to other essential services within the same subscription. Entrepreneurs can focus their efforts on SEO, social media marketing, or online advertising, depending on their goals and market situation. This multichannel model provides flexibility and ensures businesses can always respond to changing needs.About online marketing agency De Maandelijkse MarketeerDe Maandelijkse Marketeer is based in Goirle/Tilburg (North Brabant) and has built a strong reputation as a partner for small and medium-sized enterprises looking to grow through targeted online marketing. The agency offers customized solutions that are both affordable and effective, without compromising on quality. With the introduction of the new packages, De Maandelijkse Marketeer becomes even more accessible to businesses in need of an integrated approach.Future expectations and impactThe renewed offering marks a significant step in the strategy of De Maandelijkse Marketeer. The agency expects the combination of flexibility, high-quality services, and a transparent subscription model to result in a substantial increase in its client base in 2025. By making premium services available to more SMEs, De Maandelijkse Marketeer aims to have a lasting impact on how online marketing is conducted.For more information about the renewed services and subscription models, please contact:Contact Information:De Maandelijkse Marketeer | Online Marketing Agency TilburgPhone: 013 234 0121 | international: +31 13 234 0121Email: info (at) demaandelijksmarketeer (dot) nlWebsite:End of Press ReleaseThe Dutch version of this press release can be viewed here: persbericht-dmm-01-01-2025/

Marco van Gils

De Maandelijkse Marketeer

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.