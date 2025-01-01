Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Facilitate Sale Of Groove Toyota To Larry Van Tuyl

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, the industry-leading auto dealership brokerage firm, announces the successful sale of Groove Toyota, owned by Summit Automotive Partners, to Larry Van Tuyl of VT Companies. The dealership will retain the Groove name under its new ownership.

This transaction marks Larry Van Tuyl's first dealership in Colorado, adding to his expansive portfolio of stores in Arizona, Texas, and California.

"My father and I have known and done business with Bill Scrivner since he was 23 years old, so several decades," said Van Tuyl, CEO of VT Companies. "He is the same guy we met at 23-great character, 100% honest and transparent, hardworking, and driven to achieve a win-win. Bill understands the value of repeat business and long-term relationships and has a rock-solid personal life that supports his business life. Bill can take a complex transaction and reduce it to simple terms, but make sure he hits the bullseye for his client. Bill is a GOOD MAN!"

This marks Pinnacle's second transaction with Summit Automotive Partners in the past 60 days. In October, Pinnacle represented Corwin Auto Group in purchasing Groove Honda in Colorado Springs from Summit.

"Pinnacle's relationship with Larry Van Tuyl spans over 30 years, with more than 30 successful transactions completed together," said Bill Scrivner, founder and CEO of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions. "We are honored to continue supporting his growth in the automotive industry and helping him achieve his goals."

Pinnacle has an extensive history of successful transactions in Colorado, including representing Lithia Motors in the purchase of Ferrari of Denver, John Elway Dealership Group in the purchase of Bentley and Lotus of Denver, and Autostar Automotive Group in the purchase of Subaru and Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Silverthorne, among others.

With over 800 transactions completed nationwide, Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions continues to exemplify excellence in dealership brokerage, offering decades of expertise, integrity, and dedication to achieving client success.

For more information about Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions and their services, visit .

Contact:

Anne Kimmey

[email protected]

SOURCE Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED