Oceanfoam Becomes Carbon Positive In 2025: A Huge Milestone For The Sustainable Foam Roller And Workout Mat Brand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) By prioritizing sustainability in the development of each item, Oceanfoam has made a significant environmental impact. The brand has cleaned over 1,026,896 gallons of water, removed 1,319.91 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and removed 7,947 pounds of plastic from the ocean. The

algae

used is harvested from North America's

overabundant (due to the rise of global temperatures), thus helping to clean the water and reduce the amount of carbon released into the air.

"We've been working on this for a year since we launched and Oceanfoam is now officially carbon positive!," said Founder Zachary Quinn. "We believe products can be more than objects. Foam rollers live in our living rooms, bedrooms, offices, gyms and workout studios; they need to look good and make you feel good. We set out to design a foam roller that you didn't have to put in your closet, and now we've made it one that you can be proud of."

Oceanfoam achieved its carbon positive status through the following:



Algae-Based Materials : Producing products with

Bloom Materials reduces plastic consumption while capturing carbon and cleaning water through removing algae from the environment.

Carbon Offsetting : Partnering with Climate Partner , the team offset the remaining carbon emissions from all of its production and shipping to ensure its operations go beyond carbon neutrality. Ocean Plastic Cleanup : Through collaborations with 4Ocean and Ecodrive , the brand actively contributes to cleaning up plastic waste from the world's oceans, helping to protect marine ecosystems. With every order, one pound of ocean plastic is removed.

This certification and offset will also add a "Climate Pledge Friendly" badge to all of Oceanfoam's products on Amazon, alerting consumers of products that have sustainability features recognized by trusted certifications.

oceanfoam .

About Oceanfoam:

Oceanfoam creates high-quality, durable and beautiful active lifestyle products with algae and recycled materials to create a healthier, cleaner environment - where beauty and function meet sustainability.

