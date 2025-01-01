Cash Payments And Other Benefits Are Available For Eligible Current And Former Owners And Lessees Of Certain Mitsubishi Vehicles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A proposed class action settlement has been reached in a lawsuit called In Re: ZF-TRW Airbag Control Units Products Liability Litigation, Case No. 2:19-ml-02905-JAK-JPR (C.D. Cal.). A list of the Mitsubishi Class and other important information and case documents are available on the Settlement Website,

.

Class Members include all persons or entities who or which, on November 1, 2024 , own or lease or previously owned or leased Mitsubishi Class Vehicles distributed for sale or lease in the United States or any of its territories or possessions. Eligibility for cash payments will be determined by VIN. The Mitsubishi Class Vehicles are the:



2013-2017 Mitsubishi Lancer;



2013-2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution;



2013-2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart;



2013-2016 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback; and

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander.

The Settlement provides $8.5 million to resolve claims that the Mitsubishi Class Vehicles contain defective ZF-TRW airbag control units that are vulnerable to a condition called electrical overstress, which may cause the vehicles' airbags and other safety features to fail during a collision. Mitsubishi denies the claims but has agreed to settle. The Court has not decided who is right.

The purpose of this notice is to inform you of the proposed class action settlement so you may decide what to do. Your legal rights under the Settlement are affected even if you do nothing, so please read this notice carefully .

The cash compensation available will be up to $250 for each Mitsubishi Class Vehicle, with the potential for additional payments of unclaimed funds, depending on the volume of claims submitted and court-awarded fees and costs. If multiple Class Members submit a valid claim for the same Mitsubishi Class Vehicle, 60% of the compensation for that Mitsubishi Class Vehicle will be allocated to the original owner who purchased the vehicle new, and the remaining 40% will be allocated to or divided evenly among the other Class Member(s).

In addition to the cash payments, the Settlement provides for a robust Mitsubishi Class Vehicle inspection program. Please visit for more information.

How do I get a payment?

You must submit a claim to receive a cash payment. The claim form asks for basic information and takes just a few minutes to complete.

To submit your claim online, visit . If you would like to submit your claim by mail, you can download and print the claim form on the Settlement Website or call to request a form. The fastest option is to submit your claim online.

You should submit your claim now .

Claim forms must be electronically submitted or postmarked no later than May 8, 2026 . This schedule may change, so please visit the Settlement Website regularly for updates.



What are my other options?

You may object to or exclude yourself from the Settlement by February 27, 2025 .

If you exclude yourself, you will not receive any cash payments and you will not release any of the claims that this Settlement resolves. If you do not exclude yourself from the Settlement, you will be bound by the Court's orders and judgments like all other Class Members, even if you do not file a claim.

If you wish to object, the Court will consider your views in deciding whether to approve or reject this Settlement. If the Court does not approve the Settlement, no cash payments will be sent, and the lawsuit will continue. You cannot object if you exclude yourself from the Settlement.

For information on how to object or exclude yourself, visit

.

What happens next?

The Court will hold a hearing on April 7, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., to consider whether to grant final approval of the Settlement, award fees and costs to the attorneys representing the Class, and service awards to the Settlement Class Representatives. Co-Lead Counsel will ask the Court to award up to 30% of the Settlement Amount (i.e.

up to $2.55 million) to cover reasonable attorneys' fees plus costs they incurred in litigating this case and securing this nationwide Settlement for the Class. Co-Lead Counsel will also ask the Court to award each of the 4 proposed Settlement Class Representatives a service award of up to $2,500 each for their work in this litigation. You do not need to attend this hearing, but you are welcome to attend at your own expense. The hearing date may change, so please check the Settlement Website regularly for updates.

Questions?

Visit or call 1-855-680-6395.

