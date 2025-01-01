Egypt Breaks Record With 15.7 Million Tourists In 2024

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Jan 2 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, said yesterday that, the country received a record high of 15.7 million tourists in 2024, according to a statement issued by the Egyptian cabinet.

Calling the figure“promising,” Madbouly told a weekly news in Egypt's new administrative capital, east of Cairo, that,“if it weren't for the events that took place in the region, the number of tourists would have reached 18 million.”

Madbouly expressed his hope that Egypt will achieve the target number of 18 million tourists this year (2025),“especially with the anticipated official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, during this year.”

The number of tourists in Egypt significantly dropped from over 13 million in 2019, to around 3.7 million in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then it gradually recovered to about eight million in 2021, 11.7 million in 2022, and 14.9 million in 2023, according to official data.

The tourism sector is one of Egypt's main sources of foreign currency, along with revenues from the Suez Canal, exports, and remittances from Egyptian expatriates.