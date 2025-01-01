Keyvault Secures $1M Investment To Launch Game-Changing Smartphone Car Key For U.S. Drivers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revolutionizing Vehicle Access: Universal Car Key Combines Security, Convenience, and Compatibility for All Drivers

New York, New York, Jan. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Losing car keys, struggling with outdated technology, and high replacement costs are problems every driver faces. Keyvault, an innovative connected car startup, is solving these issues with the launch of the K1 , a revolutionary device that transforms any car into a smartphone-controlled vehicle. Designed for universal compatibility and unmatched security, the K1 eliminates traditional car keys, offering drivers a seamless, tech-forward solution.





Keyvault: Unlocking the Future of Car Security with Innovative Smartphone Access





Starting January 5, 2025, U.S. drivers can pre-order the K1, with deliveries beginning in May 2025. With its simple plug-and-play setup and advanced security features, Keyvault is redefining the way people interact with their vehicles.





Keyvault's K1 device: The First Universal Smartphone Car Key Offering Seamless Compatibility and Advanced Security







"Unlike automakers' limited digital key solutions, Keyvault's K1 works with nearly all car models, offering a faster, more affordable alternative without needing to buy a new car," says Artem Kiyaschenko, CEO of Keyvault. "The K1 changes that-it's a universal, immediate solution for anyone, regardless of the make or model of their car. It's not just about replacing your car key-it's about transforming your driving experience."





How Keyvault Solves Key Problems for Drivers







Eliminating Hassles: No more lost keys or costly replacements. The K1 allows drivers to unlock, start, and monitor their cars directly from their smartphones.

Enhancing Security: State-of-the-art encryption, PIN-protected access, and instant connection termination protect against unauthorized access and theft. Seamless Compatibility: Works with nearly any car model, eliminating the need for brand-specific solutions.





Real-World Benefits





The K1 offers practical features tailored to everyday drivers:



Real-time Monitoring: Stay informed about fuel levels, engine health, and vehicle location.

Advanced Analytics: Receive detailed updates on temperature, engine speed, and door status, giving you peace of mind. Universal Compatibility: Tested successfully on popular car brands like Toyota, Mazda, Mercedes, and others.





A Game-Changer for Families and Businesses





During testing, families shared how the K1 simplified their lives-like a dad who could easily share car access with his teenage daughter while tracking the car's location for peace of mind.

Rental companies that piloted the K1 reported a 30% reduction in key management costs and faster vehicle turnovers, transforming fleet operations across multiple locations and gaining insights into fleet performance with the K1's detailed analytics. This innovation transforms operational efficiency, reducing costs and improving customer experiences.





$1M Investment Fuels Keyvault's Vision





The recently secured $1M investment comes from prominent early-stage investors, fueling the next phase of Keyvault's development and market expansion. Over the past two years, Keyvault has invested $1.1M in research, testing, and design, ensuring the K1 is ready to meet the needs of U.S. drivers.





"With over 280 million vehicles in the U.S., Keyvault focuses on a critical segment: families with multiple cars, rental companies, and older vehicles that lack modern tech, representing an untapped billion-dollar market," says Kiyaschenko.“Even capturing a fraction of this market would position us as a leading player in the connected car technology space. Our goal is to empower millions of drivers to access cutting-edge convenience and security, no matter what car they drive."





Built for Ease and Elegance





The sleek K1 hardware, designed by the renowned South Korean design firm Bebop Design, ensures easy installation and seamless integration with nearly any car. The plug-and-play device takes just minutes to install, in service near home.





For more information and to secure pre-orders you can visit their website at





Be among the first to experience the K1 and receive up to 30% off your pre-order-available only for early adopters.





About Keyvault





Since 2021, Keyvault has been on a mission to revolutionize vehicle access and security. Operating in stealth mode for three years, the company has developed an innovative hardware and software system that brings connected car technology to everyone, regardless of their car's make or model.





About the CEO





Artem Kiyaschenko, a pioneer in connected car technology, began his journey in automotive key innovation in 2019 while studying at Pace University, NYC. His vision to simplify vehicle access led to the creation of Keyvault, empowering drivers with smarter, safer, and more convenient solutions.

CONTACT: Artem Kiyashchenko Keyvault ...