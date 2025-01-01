150+ Homemade Bombs Seized In One Of FBI's Largest Explosive Busts Ever-Was The Virginia Man Planning Something Bigger?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) agents discovered one of the largest stockpiles of homemade explosives in Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) history when they arrested Brad Spafford, a 36-year-old Virginia man, last month on a firearms charge, according to a motion filed by federal prosecutors.

Explosives and bomb-making materials found at Spafford's home

In a December raid at Spafford's home in Isle of Wight County, northwest of Norfolk, investigators seized over 150 pipe bombs and other homemade explosive devices. Prosecutors claimed that this seizure was believed to be“the largest seizure by number of finished explosive devices in FBI history.”

The majority of the bombs were located in a detached garage, along with tools, bomb-making materials like fuses, and pieces of plastic pipe. Several additional pipe bombs were found in a backpack in the home's bedroom, left completely unsecured. The home is shared with his wife and two young children.

Charges and defense claims

Spafford has been charged with possession of a firearm in violation of the National Firearms Act for owning an unregistered short-barrel rifle. Prosecutors stated that he is facing“numerous additional potential charges” related to the explosives .

However, Spafford's defense attorneys argue that there is no evidence linking him to any violent actions. They further question whether the explosive devices were functional, pointing out that trained technicians had to rig the devices to make them explode.

“There is not a shred of evidence in the record that Mr. Spafford ever threatened anyone," the defense team wrote in a motion filed Tuesday.“The contention that someone might be in danger because of their political views and comments is nonsensical."

Investigation and alleged motives

The investigation into Spafford began in 2023 when an informant tipped authorities off about his weapon stockpiling. The informant, a friend of Spafford, stated that he had disfigured his hand in 2021 while working on homemade explosives. Additionally, Spafford allegedly used pictures of President Joe Biden for target practice, believing that "political assassinations should be brought back."

Search and discovery of lethal devices

On December 17, law enforcement and bomb technicians executed a search warrant at Spafford's property. Among the findings were a rifle and multiple explosive devices. Some of these bombs were hand-labeled“lethal,” and others were loaded into a wearable vest. Most of the devices were detonated on-site because they were considered too dangerous to transport, while a few were kept for analysis.

Court hearing and house arrest decision

At a court hearing on Tuesday, federal Magistrate Judge Lawrence Leonard ruled that Spafford could be placed under house arrest at his mother's home. However, he will remain detained as the government prepares additional arguments for the case.

Prosecutors continue to assert that Spafford is a threat, citing his bomb-making activities, possession of riot gear, and apparent support for political violence. They emphasized that, while he had not engaged in any visible violence, his actions indicated a potential for harm.

“While he is not known to have engaged in any apparent violence, he has certainly expressed interest in the same,” prosecutors wrote, detailing his use of“lethal” labeled bombs and support for violent political acts.

The case remains under investigation, with authorities continuing to assess the full scope of Spafford's actions and intentions. Further legal proceedings are expected as the government prepares its case.

(With AP inputs)