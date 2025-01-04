Two Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Jan 4 (IANS) At least two commuters were killed and three others in a road accident in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province, the provincial office said in a statement on Saturday.

The deadly accident occurred after a vehicle collided with a car in the province's Baghlan-e-Markazi district on Friday evening, leaving the two dead on the spot, and three others injured, the statement said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Road accidents are prevalent in Afghanistan due to poor road conditions, reckless driving, challenging terrains, overloading, overtaking and speeding.

On December 20, two people lost their lives, and three others sustained injuries following a road crash in eastern Afghanistan's Parwan province, a local police official confirmed.

The traffic accident took place in the province's Salang district, along the highway linking the capital of Kabul with the northern provinces, when a passenger vehicle plunged into a ravine due to reckless driving. The crash resulted in the death of two passengers at the scene and injuries to three others, said Fazal Rahim Maskenyar, spokesman for the provincial police.

Similarly, at least 44 commuters were confirmed dead, and 76 others were injured in two separate road accidents in eastern Ghazni province.

Earlier, on December 6, at least three commuters lost their lives, and 12 others were injured in two different road accidents in Afghanistan, police said.

The first accident occurred in northern Jawzjan province on a highway linking the province with neighbouring Sari Pul province. A car diverted from the road Thursday afternoon, leaving one person dead on the spot and injuring 10 others, provincial police spokesman Abdul Satar Halimi said.

The second road accident took place when a car veered off the road and overturned in Shahr-e-Safa district of southern Zabul province along a highway linking Kandahar with the national capital, Kabul. The crash killed two and injured two others, according to the spokesperson for provincial police, Zabihullah Jawhar.

The official blamed reckless driving for the mishaps, asserting that drivers' carelessness on congested roads often claimed commuters' lives.