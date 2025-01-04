Spider-Man: No Way Home Had The Third-Highest Box Office Opening Of All Time
Spider-Man: No Way Home has pulled in the third-highest opening at the box office in cinematic history.
The third installment of Tom Holland's trilogy as Peter Parker and the web-slinging superhero has been incredibly anticipated and it's clear audiences have been charging through the ticket sales since it premiered last week.
It's managed to rake in $253 million at the box office from 4,336 theatres across North America.
When combined with the $334.2 million from theatres around the world,
No Way Home
pulled in an incredible $587.2 million.
It's easily the highest-grossing film of 2021 and 2020 and far exceeded its own expectations.
Tom Rothman, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group chairman and CEO, said:“This weekend's historic
Spider-Man: No Way Home
results, from all over the world and in the face of many challenges, reaffirm the unmatched cultural impact that exclusive theatrical films can have when they are made and marketed with vision and resolve.”
