Dravidian Model DMK Govt Will Be Overthrown By Women: Tamil Nadu BJP

Chennai, Jan 4 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson and senior party leader ANS Prasad stated that the Dravidian model DMK government, which he claims stands against women's rights and supports oppressors, will be overthrown by the women of the state.

He accused the DMK of enforcing a modern-day emergency-style rule and said that the people of Tamil Nadu would not tolerate it any longer.

The BJP leader alleged that crimes against women have been steadily rising over the past three years under the DMK regime.

He emphasised that women and girls of all age groups -- including young children, college students, middle-aged women, and the elderly -- have been suffering due to administrative failures and police negligence.“This has become a recurring issue,” Prasad remarked, adding that the people of Tamil Nadu, who have been patient for too long, are now raising their voices in protest.

Referring to a recent sexual harassment incident involving a student at Anna University, he said that it has ignited public anger and led people to take to the streets, demanding justice with renewed determination.

Prasad criticised the DMK government and the Tamil Nadu Police, claiming they have created an atmosphere of apathy and negligence.

“This has led to burning questions in the minds of the people, such as 'Who is responsible for this?' and 'Why has this disaster occurred?'” he said.

He noted that following these events, various political parties have joined in protests against the DMK government.

“Tamil Nadu BJP leader K. Annamalai's relentless protests have underscored that putting an end to violence against women is a collective responsibility,” Prasad said.

He further stated that social welfare organisations, college students, political parties, and women's rights groups have come together to demand justice.

However, Prasad accused the DMK government of attempting to suppress these protests using unlawful means and the police force.

He pointed to the recent arrests of BJP National Executive Committee Member Khushbu Sundar and Tamil Nadu BJP Mahila Morcha leader Uma Rathii, who were detained on January 3 as the women's wing was set to begin a long march from Madurai to Chennai.

Prasad also claimed that women travelling from across the state to participate in the protest were intercepted and detained overnight.

He alleged that the DMK government's oppressive tactics-- arrests, threats, and false cases against opposition parties -- are reminiscent of the Emergency period in India.

He called upon Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to immediately end these actions and warned that if the Chief Minister fails to act, a peaceful revolution by the people will remove the DMK from Tamil Nadu politics.