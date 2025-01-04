(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia has announced significant progress in increasing women's participation in the workforce and reducing unemployment in the country

On Friday, January 3, the ministry's annual report revealed that in 2024, women managed at least 43% of senior and mid-level positions in Saudi Arabia. This milestone reflects the nation's efforts to promote gender equality in leadership roles.

The report highlighted a 45% increase in wages across Saudi Arabia in 2024. Additionally, women's economic participation in the Saudi labor market rose to 35.8%, surpassing the expectations of the nation's 10-year development plan.

According to the ministry, Saudi Arabia's unemployment rate fell to 3.3% in 2024, marking its lowest level ever. The report also noted that this unemployment reduction placed Saudi Arabia fifth among G20 countries in terms of job market improvement.

While Saudi Arabia celebrates allocating 43% of jobs to women, the situation in Afghanistan stands in sharp contrast. Under the Taliban, women have been excluded from all aspects of public life, citing the implementation of“Islamic Sharia.”

Saudi Arabia's achievements underline its commitment to modernization and economic diversification. These initiatives serve as a beacon of hope for gender equity and economic progress in a region facing significant challenges regarding women's rights.

The strides made by Saudi Arabia in empowering women set an example for other nations. By prioritizing inclusion and reducing unemployment, the country demonstrates how policy-driven initiatives can reshape societal and economic landscapes for the better.

