NIA Conducts Raids In Maoist Areas Of Jharkhand, Seizes Equipment And Diaries

(MENAFN- IANS) Bokaro, Jan 4 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out extensive raids in multiple villages of Gomia in Bokaro district and Vishnugarh block in Hazaribagh district, Jharkhand, targeting Maoist operatives.

The operation, conducted on Saturday, resulted in the seizure of digital equipment, diaries, and other materials of interest. Individuals suspected of providing shelter and logistical support to Maoists are also under the agency's scanner. No have been reported so far.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding Maoist activities in villages near the foothills of Jhumra mountain -- an area that forms the border between Bokaro and Hazaribagh -- eight NIA teams, accompanied by local police, conducted synchronized searches in villages such as Chatro Chatti, Rajderba, Lodhi, Cheyatand, and Haryidmo. The raids involved an intensive search of several homes, with women police personnel also participating in the operation.

Bokaro Superintendent of Police Manoj Swargiary confirmed the raids, stating that NIA teams are actively investigating the activities of Maoists organisations in the district.

This operation follows a series of NIA raids conducted in late December in the Madhuban and Khukhara police station areas of Pirtand block in Giridih district. These earlier raids included extensive questioning of several individuals.

Three months ago, a major breakthrough was achieved when Ramdayal Mahato, alias Bachchan, a zonal committee member of the CPI (Maoist) carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head surrendered to authorities. The interrogation of Mahato provided investigating agencies with critical information about Maoist networks and operations in the region.

Additionally, last year, police seized a laptop belonging to Maoists during an encounter on Lugu hill in Bokaro district. The laptop contained valuable data, providing several important leads that have fueled ongoing investigations.

The NIA's efforts are aimed at dismantling the terror funding networks that sustain Maoist activities. Based on intelligence and evidence gathered from earlier raids and encounters, the agency is broadening its investigation across multiple districts in Jharkhand, including Bokaro and Hazaribagh.