Serena Williams' Fitness Triumph: The Skirt That Went From 'Houston, We Have A Problem' To 'Perfect Fit'

icon Serena Williams has achieved a personal victory that goes beyond her illustrious sports career. On Monday, Williams shared a heartwarming moment on Instagram where she proudly fit into a denim Valentino maxi skirt that had previously been too tight earlier in the year.

In the video, Serena Williams is seen easily slipping into the skirt, humorously remarking, "It fits. An ounce more, it wouldn't fit. I'm a Laffy Taffy or Skittle away from it not fitting."





This triumph marks the culmination of a journey that began in January, shortly after the birth of her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in August 2023.

Earlier this year, Williams posted a lighthearted video in which she struggled to pull the skirt up, joking, "Houston, we got a problem," as it couldn't quite fit over her bottom. At the time, she confidently vowed, "I feel like if I go to the gym and get fit, I'll be able to fit it ... in a month."





Williams' latest post highlights her dedication to fitness and the personal challenges she has overcome, offering an inspiring example of resilience and humor.

Serena Williams shares her fitness journey with fans: From radio frequency treatment to body positivity

Serena Williams, founder of Wyn Beauty, has been open and transparent about her fitness and wellness journey throughout the year, encouraging others to embrace their own paths to health and self-love.

In a heartfelt post shared earlier this year, Williams opened up about her experience with a radio frequency treatment for her stomach, which she received during a trip to Paris. In the video, Williams showed the process while reflecting on how she had been self-conscious about her tummy following the birth of her two children.

Williams shared the emotional impact of the treatment with her followers, writing, "On my last trip to Paris, a girlfriend of mine treated me to a spa day. She knows after 2 babies I have been self-conscious of my tummy." She went on to express gratitude for the improvements in her skin and the boost in her confidence, saying, "The results have been amazing. I can see progress with my skin going back to normal and my confidence coming back."





In her post, Williams also emphasized the importance of self-love and acceptance, saying, "My body will never be the same, but neither will I because I have 2 amazing lights in my life." She ended the post with a thank you to her friends, Mia and Nat, for encouraging her to take time for herself, away from the demands of work and family.

This message resonated with many, as Williams continues to champion body positivity and self-care, reminding her followers that it's okay to prioritize oneself amidst the many challenges of life.