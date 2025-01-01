Core Sector Growth Accelerates To 4.3 Pc In November, Driven By Strong Cement Output

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 1 (KNN) India's eight core infrastructure industries recorded a 4.3 percent year-on-year growth in November, showing improvement from the revised 3.7 percent expansion in October, according to official data released Tuesday.



The growth was primarily driven by robust performance in the construction-related sectors, particularly cement production.

Cement output emerged as the standout performer, posting a significant 13 percent growth in November, reflecting strong activity across the country.



Steel production, another key construction indicator, maintained solid growth at 4.8 percent, though slightly lower than the revised 5.2 percent increase recorded in October.

The energy sector showed mixed performance, with coal production growing by 7.5 percent, marginally down from 7.8 percent in October, while electricity generation improved to 3.8 percent from a revised 2 percent in the previous month.



Refinery products output moderated to 2.9 percent growth from 5.2 percent in October, while fertiliser production showed improvement with a 2 percent increase.

However, the extractive sectors continued to face challenges, with crude oil production declining by 2.1 percent, though showing some improvement from October's 4.8 percent drop.



Natural gas output also remained in negative territory, declining by 1.9 percent compared to a 1.2 percent decrease in the previous month.

The cumulative growth for the April-November period stood at 4.2 percent, notably lower than the 8.7 percent expansion recorded during the same period last year.



These eight core industries, which include cement, coal, crude oil, electricity, fertilisers, natural gas, refinery products, and steel, hold significant importance as they account for 40.27 percent of the weight in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

